Space Cowboy, Guardians of Cleveland, and Tony Award winner Ellen Barkin considers a Subtack – here is this week’s Top Shelf.

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.

Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of July 19, 2021, in no particular order.

Interviewing Cristina for @ForeignPolicy was basically just the two of us trying to figure out how to academically define what a "hustle bro" is for 20 minutes. Fantastic conversation tbh. https://t.co/63hBFVPctX — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 20, 2021

most sports team names are dumb but they're just so old that we've gotten used to them/nostalgic. do I love "Guardians"? No. Is it better than a racist team nickname? No doubt https://t.co/VMaTqgLSc8 — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) July 23, 2021

Weirdly love a super productive Friday afternoon, after all the normies and PRs have logged off ……. just freelancers vibing & thriving ✨ — Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) July 23, 2021

What’s a substack? Do I need one? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 23, 2021

True baseball culture is naming your team after the color of your socks and then spelling the word socks wrong. — Sam Dean 🦅 (@SamAugustDean) July 23, 2021

Budding Journalists: Ambition is the jet fuel that can take us places. But we ultimately achieve far more when we leaven our goal seeking with the humility required to learn and grow and treat others as we ourselves would want to be treated. — Theodore Kim (@TheoTypes) July 19, 2021

My YouTube algorithm is absolutely in its flop era — Matt Wille (@mattdwille) July 20, 2021

Yes, it seemed like Jeff Bezos was up there for only a few minutes…. But then why did his video logs record approximately 18 hours of static pic.twitter.com/dZtTu1CRBO — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 20, 2021

A reminder that giving yourself constructive criticism and beating yourself up are not the same thing — be kind to yourself — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) July 21, 2021

the sound when you open/enter a google meet with stay with us forever, won't it, reminding of us of our collective experience during this time? — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) July 21, 2021