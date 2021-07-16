Olivia Rodrigo, the cast of “The French Dispatch,” “Loki” and more are on this week’s Top Shelf

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.

Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of July 12, 2021, in no particular order.

olivia releases the nuclear codes — panda express girl (@gabebergado) July 15, 2021

How cool is this? A few years ago @toriamos asked me to write the liner notes for the re-release of her Under The Pink album and I just found out the vinyl version was finally released and one of my quotes from the liner notes is on the cover! pic.twitter.com/mM22N74dpP — Noah Michelson (@noahmichelson) July 14, 2021

I realized that my adolescent RENT fantasies had come true, I just turned out to be a Joanne.



I'm largely ok with this. — ShaneShane (@shaneisland) July 13, 2021

you cannot deny that olivia going to the white house looks like a promo poster for a 2004 rom com called Heart of State about the first daughter who (whoops!) falls for a hunk who works in the rose garden during his summers off from college and they are star-crossed pic.twitter.com/f4yDy4jDG8 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) July 14, 2021

this entire outfit — but the heels especially — belong in the Smithsonian after today https://t.co/3Q8t6gmOro — D. Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 14, 2021

im the cool one, one of them is linked in, another is a tenured professor am i doing it right https://t.co/pO5hhExXem — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) July 16, 2021

in my next life i will start responding to emails in line — Jordan Novet (@jordannovet) July 13, 2021

I have had some lovely video chats with friends, spanning hours at times, but now that I'm seeing friends in person, I'm realizing just how much I missed the real thing. — ✨Yael Grauer ✨ (@yaelwrites) July 13, 2021

“Disco sucks” is the biggest lie the boomers ever told us. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 16, 2021

When he’s taking too long to text back: pic.twitter.com/gGVDngJ5LV — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 15, 2021

25 years ago today, @MSNBC launched on cable and satellite systems across the country.



Among the first on-air contributors: Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) and @Lawrence O'Donnell, who now compete against each other in the 10pm timeslot. pic.twitter.com/OWfpvOnLS5 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 16, 2021

Tweeting about a story you meant months reporting out and talking about in therapy: 10 RTs



Tweeting about how your dog's farts smell like corn chips: 400,000 RTs — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 15, 2021