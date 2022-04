Whether you want to follow in Neil Young’s footsteps or are already streaming music and podcasts through another service, deleting your stagnant Spotify account is a good idea. If you have a subscription, you’ll need to cancel that first. Once you’re ready, here’s how to delete your Spotify account.

In your web browser, go to https://support.spotify.com/close-account/.

Follow the prompts in a five-step confirmation process. It will conclude with an email with a link to close your account.

