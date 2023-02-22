Protecting your online accounts with just a password is like locking your front door with a key: It might keep most people away, but an intruder who’s determined to break in can still force an entry. This is where two-factor authentication, or 2FA, comes in handy.

2FA is one of the most accessible and effective online security tools around. Like installing a home security system, turning it on works as an extra layer of protection. On the web, it’s between hackers and your personal, work, banking or any other information stored in your online accounts. Read on to learn more.

What is 2FA?

With 2FA, logging onto an online account will require not just a password but a second form of verification.

This usually means linking your phone number to your account, so that you’ll also have to enter a secure code delivered to you via text message. That way even if someone gets access to your password (when it’s exposed in a breach, for example), they still won’t be able to log in since they don’t have your phone.

Prefer not to receive 2FA texts? Or, in the case of a Twitter account, you’re not a Twitter Blue subscriber? There’s another way.

Authentication apps

Instead of receiving a security code via SMS, you can install an authentication app. If you want to enable 2FA with your Firefox account for example, you can use Authy, Google Authenticator, Duo Mobile, FreeOTP, andOTP or KeepassXC. Here’s what you’d need to do:

Download an authentication app. In Firefox, click on the menu button at the top right corner. Click Firefox Accounts from the menu (it will show your email address if you’re signed in). Click Manage Account. The Firefox Accounts Settings page will open. Under Security, click the Add button next to Two-step authentication. A QR code will display. Open the authentication app of your choice. Use the app to take a photo of the QR code, or click Can’t Scan Code to display a code to enter into the app. Enter the code generated by the app into the Firefox Accounts Two-step authentication section and click Continue. Download or print your backup authentication codes and keep them in a safe place in case you lose access to your authentication application. Copy one of the backup authentication codes to confirm that you have saved them and click Continue. Paste the code and click Finish.

2FA may take a bit of extra effort. But just like keeping your most valuable things safe at home, securing your digital space is well worth it.