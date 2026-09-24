We spend a lot of time browsing online. Whether you are researching for work, planning a trip, paying your bills, or scrolling through social media, your browser is there for it all.



While all these tasks are very different in nature, a lot of people still tend to stick to the same window type for all their use cases. But what if there was a different way to browse?



You may have noticed Firefox now has three window options for desktop. On top of the Classic and Private windows you’ve known for years, a third choice has been rolling out in beta: Smart Window. This optional AI-powered browsing experience is built to move your work forward and help finish what you started online.



Following the recent addition of several new Smart Window capabilities, we thought now would be the perfect time for a breakdown of what each of our three window options actually does, and when to use them.

Classic: Timeless and tailored to you

Classic Window is still the most customizable option of the three. While Private and Smart windows share many of the same features and capabilities as Classic, a Classic Window offers the widest range of Firefox’s standard personalization options. It gives you the broadest canvas for tailoring Firefox to the way you browse.



What makes it Classic:

When to use it:



Classic is your home base. It’s the best place to start customizing around your browsing needs, whether that means an extension setup specifically tailored to your workflow, a special theme that matches your style, or just the familiar Firefox experience you created over years of tweaking to your personal taste. While many customizations are also available on Private and Smart window, Classic offers the most extensive line-up of optional browser features, extensions, and aesthetics to personalize your setup.



Classic is the right move for general browsing like scrolling through social media, conducting a quick Google search, or reading online articles. It’s also the best place to start if you are looking to build your browser around you.

Private Window: Browse with greater peace of mind

Private Window stays true to its name and number one priority: it’s designed to limit the information associated with your browser session. When a Private Window is closed, Firefox doesn’t retain session information, such as what you searched for, the sites you visited, or the cookies they set.



What makes it Private:

Pages visited from a Private Window will not be added to the list of sites in Firefox’s History menu, the Library window’s history list, nor the address bar drop-down list.

Nothing entered into text boxes on web pages and Search bar will be saved for Form autocomplete.

Cookies set in a Private Window are kept only temporarily in memory, separate from your regular cookies, and are discarded after your last Private Window is closed.

Extensions are off by default in a Private Window, unless you explicitly grant them permission.

When to use it:



A Private Window is recommended when you don’t want activity from a browsing session sitting in your history, such as shopping for a gift. It’s also helpful when browsing on a shared device, ensuring your history, logins, and cookies will not be saved for the next person.



You may not need a Private Window every time you open your browser, but it’s always there for you when you do.

Smart Window: Firefox’s privacy-first, AI-powered browsing experience to help get stuff done

Smart Window is Firefox’s newest window type, currently rolling out in Beta to users in the U.S., Canada, and France. Think of it as a Classic Firefox window with a built-in AI assistant layered on top – one that you can choose to have utilize your open tabs, recent browsing, and the page in front of you, so it can help you do more without switching contexts – all with the privacy and security you expect from Firefox.



What makes it Smart:

A built-in assistant that can summarize pages, generate recommendations, compare information, and plan tasks using your open tabs.

The ability to retrieve current web information and display the sources behind its response without taking you to a separate search results page, supported by Firefox’s new partnership with Exa.

Suggested groups for related tabs.

Visual previews of pages from your browsing history, so you can surface the page you’re looking for more easily among similar results without opening each one.

The choice of three AI models to power the assistant, as well as the option to bring your own model.

Optional “memories,” built from either your Smart Window chats or your browsing activity in both Smart and Classic windows, or both. Memories help the assistant give you more helpful, personalized answers over time. They are stored locally on your device and can be deleted at any time.

When to use it:



Smart Window shines when you need a little extra help finishing what you started. Its ability to work with the context you choose to share can help you make progress on ongoing tasks that may require more than one session, like trip or event planning, comparison price shopping, or conducting research for work or personal reasons.



And with Smart Window’s optional memories, which learn your patterns and preferences over time (with your permission), Smart Window gets more useful the more you use it, keeping you from having to spell everything out from scratch each time.

Selecting the right window for the job

None of these windows is “better” than the others, they’re built for different moments.



The good news is you are never locked into one. Firefox lets you move between all three depending on what you’re doing, so you can choose the window that fits each task.



You can access Classic and Private windows at any time from the Firefox menu. As for Smart Window, it remains in beta, with current availability to people in the U.S., Canada, and France.



To try Smart Window, visit https://www.firefox.com/smart-window. Or, if it’s not available in your region yet, you can sign up to be notified when it is.

