What comes to mind when you think of Firefox? Is it our best-in-class privacy features and ad blocking capabilities? Our partnerships with Wrexham, NVIDIA or Mistral? Or maybe our adorable mascot Kit?

If you’ve been following Firefox this year, you’ve seen us add new ways to get things done while giving you more choice over how you browse. That includes browsing two pages side by side, adding an extra layer of privacy with built-in VPN, blocking trackers for smoother scrolling and faster load times, and deciding how AI shows up in Firefox.

For the past few months, many of you have also been trying out our new Firefox design in Nightly and sharing your thoughts with us as we continued to refine the experience.

Today, we’re rolling out that design with FX 157 to everyone using Firefox across desktop and mobile devices. Firefox has done a lot of growing over the last year; now it looks the part.

A more modern Firefox

When we first shared our plans to design Firefox for the future, we said we wanted Firefox to feel “current, but not generic. Warm, but still precise.”

That design ethos now carries across all of Firefox. We’ve refreshed the colors, icons and themes throughout the browser, from the tabs and toolbars you use every day to your New Tab page, Private Browsing experience and more, with no cost to your browser performance.

This shared design language across desktop and mobile gives Firefox a consistent foundation for new features and experiences, while keeping the personality that makes Firefox unique.

Make Firefox yours

We’ve added more choices for how Firefox looks and works, including the return of a feature many of you asked for:

Compact Mode is back. As people started trying the new design, we heard from many of you who wanted to fit more into your browser window. Compact Mode reduces the size of your tabs and toolbar to give more of your screen to the web, with an auto-compact option for smaller screens.

Find your look. A new theme picker makes it easier to explore different looks for Firefox, with new themes and wallpapers to choose from.

Set up New Tab your way. Choose what you want to see on your homepage. Now, you have a dedicated space to pin and organize shortcuts so sites you use all the time stay put.

Refined, not reinvented

Themes and wallpapers may change over time, but the things that made people choose Firefox in the first place are still the same. We’re still independent and open source, with privacy protections built into the browser and controls that put you in charge of how Firefox works for you.

This carries through everything we build, from the height of your toolbars and what belongs on your New Tab page to which AI features show up in your browser, which model you choose and what context you want it to have.

Today’s Firefox is a renewal, grounded in the same principles that have shaped it from the beginning, with a new design built to carry Firefox forward.

For those who have come with us on this journey, thank you for helping us shape the future of Firefox.

If you’ve been away on hiatus, welcome back. Try the latest Firefox and let us know what you think.

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)