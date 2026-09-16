The AI race is shifting. Again. Practically overnight, competition has expanded from “which AI model is best?” to a new high-stakes battle over which models people can access, through which products, and whether people have meaningful choice about AI at all.

In response, Mozilla and Mistral today announced a partnership built on a shared idea: a new, open-source AI model alternative to Big Tech-default browser ecosystems. The intent: a model deliberately designed to keep the web open to technological diversity, competition, and choice.

And we’re putting this idea into practice in Firefox.

Mistral Small 4 is coming to Firefox Smart Window beta (learn more about Firefox Smart Window here), becoming a new AI model for Smart Window users in the US and Canada, while expanding Smart Window beta access and French-language support to Firefox users in France. Across all markets where Smart Window beta is available, Firefox users can still choose from a multitude of other AI models.

“AI is becoming part of how people experience the web every day. We want to make sure that doesn’t mean people are chained to one company’s self-serving pipeline. With the browser sitting at the heart of the web and online experience, it should be a place where different AI providers can compete and open source has a seat at the table.

This isn’t just a product partnership. A browser shouldn’t be a one-way funnel. It should preserve what made the internet powerful to begin with: the freedom to explore, discover different ideas and tech, and decide for ourselves where to go next,” said Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, CEO of Mozilla Corporation.

Choice and competition are worth protecting

As AI integration becomes increasingly concentrated, we are in jeopardy of a handful of closed-model companies controlling the browser, the search engine, the AI model, and the surrounding services that connect them. Mozilla and Mistral are betting that independent and interoperable models can offer an alternative to global tech monopolies controlling the next digital era.

“This partnership represents two open source advocates working together to bring Mistral’s scientific innovations to Mozilla’s consumers around the world. Together, we are bringing privacy, control, and choice to AI-powered web browsing,” said Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral.

Meaningful choice isn’t confined to personal preference for one AI model over another. Web products need to be able to work with different AI providers, and people deserve the option of switching without being locked into a single company’s ecosystem. When a tech layer as far-reaching and influential as AI is controlled by a small handful of players, it risks creating closed systems and closed doors, making it harder for new ideas and better technologies to grow, reach users, and compete on merits.

Mozilla and Mistral aim to keep that door open. The combination of an independent browser with a frontier European AI company gives people and institutions greater access to useful, responsible AI, the opposite of locking them into one company’s singular technology ecosystem.

Selecting Mistral, and expanding to France

Mozilla selected Mistral Small 4 after evaluating its performance for Smart Window Beta, including multilingual performance, an important part of the fit. The companies approached multilingual and multicultural tuning as a core model feature, rather than simply adapting an English-first experience for a new market.

For Firefox users, Mistral access starts with Smart Window Beta, a browsing experience designed to turn AI into a useful assistant for the things we do online: making sense of complex search trails, finding something valuable you clicked away from, presenting data sources, and generally picking up where day-to-day internet use got left off.

France is the first new market for Smart Window with official French-language support. Mozilla is planning additional European expansion later this year.

A different kind of AI competition

Our Mistral partnership puts an ambitious new AI model approach into practice: a multilingual, globally competitive European AI company reaching people through an independent browser, leveraging openness to create more room for new technologies to compete and succeed. Mistral can reach Firefox users without owning the browser, and Mozilla can integrate and recommend Mistral without removing user choice.

It is a natural extension of the principles that have shaped Firefox and the open web, and the kind of AI ecosystem we intend to continue building.

This post is also available in: Français (French)