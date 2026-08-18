Browsers make it easy to start things, but picking them back up is another story.

We start planning a trip or researching a purchase, and before long we’re comparing options and chasing ideas across dozens of tabs. That work rarely happens in one sitting. When we come back after an interruption, we have to figure out where we were, what we’d already found, and what we were trying to do in the first place.

Smart Window is Firefox’s privacy-first, AI-powered browsing experience designed to help people finish what they start online. It works with the context you choose to share, such as your open tabs and relevant browsing history, so you can get back to what you were doing without retracing your steps.

We’ve spent the last several months building and testing Smart Window in beta with our community. Today, we’re adding new capabilities that help you check answers without losing your place, make sense of open tabs and get back to things you’ve seen before. Together, they help keep a task moving across tabs, searches, and time.

“The browser already has much of the context around what you’re trying to do — the research in your tabs, the pages you’ve visited, the things you’ve found along the way,” said Ajit Varma, Head of Firefox. “With Smart Window, we’re exploring how to make more of that context useful while keeping you in control.”

What’s new in Smart Window

Check answers without losing your place

When you have a question in the middle of a task, getting an answer shouldn’t take you out of your flow or require you to track down the sources separately.

Through our new partnership with Exa, Smart Window can now retrieve current web information and show the sources behind its response without taking you to a separate search results page. Learn more about why we chose Exa and what the partnership means for Firefox in our companion post.

Group tabs that belong together

It doesn’t take long for a quick search to turn into a browser full of tabs. Once they pile up, keeping track of everything becomes even more work.

Smart Window can now suggest groups for related tabs, making it easier to organize what you have open and return to it later. It can also spot duplicate tabs and close them with a click.

Find your spot again

Sometimes you remember what was on a page better than you remember what it was called or how you got there. Smart Window can now show visual previews of pages in your browsing history, making it easier to spot the page you’re looking for among similar results without opening each one to figure out which is which.

Behind the evolution

Last November, we shared an early concept called “AI Window,” exploring what it could look like to give people a user-controlled space where they could chat with an AI assistant to get help while browsing. We shared it early because we wanted our community to help shape where it went next.

Over the months that followed, we watched how people used the experience, listened to feedback, and tested new ideas. A consistent theme emerged: people were increasingly using it as part of their everyday browsing — searching, navigating, and working through the things they’d come online to do. The value of the AI assistant came through in how it helped them make progress on those tasks.

We saw the same idea in feedback from beta users. One described using Smart Window to keep track of their “train of thought.” Another used it to find something they’d looked at before without remembering exactly where they’d seen it.

Those learnings helped us shape Smart Window into a broader browsing experience that helps people make progress on what they came online to do.

While the product is evolving, the principles we started with remain the same: choice, privacy, and transparency. Smart Window is optional. You choose when to use it, what browsing context it can use to help with a task, and which AI model you want to use. Firefox’s AI Controls gives you one place to manage Smart Window, including turning it off entirely, so you can easily choose the browsing experience you want.

What’s next

We’re continuing to explore ways Smart Window can help carry a task forward, especially when you leave it and come back later.

Soon, Smart Window will be able to surface recent browsing journeys and pull together related tabs and history, giving you a starting point when you return to something you were working on. We’re also working on ways for Smart Window to use relevant information to help fill out online forms, so you don’t have to re-enter the same details again and again. You’ll stay in control of what Smart Window can access, including which tabs you choose to share with it.

Smart Window remains in beta, and we’ll keep learning from our community as these experiences develop. It’s currently available in English to people in the U.S. and Canada. If it’s not available where you are yet, you can sign up to be notified when it is.

To try Smart Window, visit https://www.firefox.com/smart-window.