Firefox is teaming up with AEG and taking to the main stage at Berlin’s biggest and best indoor arenas. Starting this October, as the indoor music scene heats up and the basketball and ice hockey seasons are in full swing, fans flocking to the Uber Arena, Uber Eats Music Hall, and Uber Platz will see Firefox highly visible around the venue. They may even bump into our very own mascot, Kit, who will be on hand to help them skip the main queues courtesy of Firefox.

We know that the experiences people care about often begin online. The internet is the gateway to how they discover, plan, and navigate their way to concerts, sports events, and nights out before they happen in real life.

Firefox’s presence will help make every step of that journey simple and smoother, starting at the door.

People with Firefox downloaded on their phone will have access to a dedicated Firefox Fast Lane that allows them to skip the main line at the Uber Arena. To ensure the smoothest possible entry, a QR code for downloading Firefox will also be available at the Fast Lane.

“People who use Firefox tend to choose things deliberately, their browser, their music, their nights out. This partnership is for them. A first for Firefox. Most browsers want more of your time online. We want you at the show, faster. Berlin is where we are starting, right across the river from our office. See you there,” said John Solomon, Mozilla-Firefox Chief Marketing Officer.

We are excited to bring what we stand for to Berlin’s premier entertainment venue — choice, control, and a better experience to the moments that people want to enjoy and truly care about.

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German)