Today, we are very pleased to announce two new additions to the Mozilla Corporation Board of Directors: Jambu Palaniappan and David Parry-Jones.

As we build the next chapter of Mozilla, we’ve been focused on bringing people onto our Board who combine deep operating experience with a real commitment to the values Mozilla stands for. Jambu and David bring deep experience building and leading technology businesses, and each brings a unique perspective to our Board.

Jambu Palaniappan is the Chief Executive Officer of Checkatrade, where he drives the company’s mission of Powering Great Work. The home improvement platform connects consumers across the UK with quality tradespeople — every year, Checkatrade improves millions of homes and delivers billions of pounds of work to small and medium-sized businesses.

Before joining Checkatrade, Jambu was Managing Partner and Head of Europe at OMERS Ventures, where he invested in and supported high-growth technology companies. Earlier in his career, he spent several years at Uber and Uber Eats, joining as one of the first 100 employees and leading expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Jambu holds a degree in Public Policy and Economics from Vanderbilt University.

David Parry-Jones is a board director and former Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) with more than 30 years of experience scaling technology businesses internationally. Most recently, he served as CRO at DeepL and previously held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, VMware, and Twilio. He has led large teams across diverse markets and cultures, working with both early-stage companies and global enterprises.

As a board member and adviser, he brings a practical perspective on growth, international expansion, and building strong teams that turn strategy into results.

Please join me in welcoming Jambu and David to the Mozilla Corporation Board of Directors.