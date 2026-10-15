It all started with a question: What does Firefox sound like to you?



Over the past year, Mozilla developed a small but meaningful set of sounds to add a sonic dimension to the Firefox experience. When we started this process, we knew we wanted something warm, human, and representative of our open source identity. We also knew we didn’t want to invent these sounds in a vacuum. So we did what we’ve always done and turned to our community.



With the help of creative audio company Sounds Like These, we reached out to Firefox users, contributors, and team members across the globe asking them to send us audio and written descriptions of what Firefox sounds like to them. This feedback became our compass.



From there, we began building three new sounds that bring to life our logo, mascot Kit, and Firefox notifications. The logo and Kit sound have already begun rolling out across the Firefox brand (check them out in our new design launch announcement) – and we’re excited to bring the notification sound to the browser in a future update.



Not only did we want these new sounds to reflect Mozilla’s mission and values, we also wanted to ensure they felt connected to one another. This is the story of how they came to be.

The logo sound: A human chorus rooted in nature

Because Mozilla uses a community-based approach to create world-class open source software, we wanted Firefox’s audio logo to share this same spirit. This meant creating something built by many and rooted in real human experience.



Inspired by early community feedback that associated Firefox with nature, we started with delicate organic textures, including bird song and the thump of wood being struck to evoke the feeling of Kit moving through different environments.



We also knew we wanted to utilize the voices of real Mozilla employees, or “Mozillians.” As Sounds Like These Co-founder Sam Heath reflected, “What better way to represent the brand than the sound of the people behind it?”



At first, we considered setting up a professional recording session in a large city where multiple Mozillians could drop in to be recorded. However, we quickly realized this would limit the voices we would be able to include to one geographic location. It was then suggested: Why not just let people record wherever they are? After all, Firefox is used in family living rooms, shared offices, and really most places one can access the internet.



The final result includes the voices of 23 real Mozillians saying “Firefox!”, in which you can hear their subtle differences in accent, tone, and timing. Sam shared that some of these employee submissions included the echoes of distant chatter, families, and all the other subtle sounds of Mozillians’ real life playing out as they recorded. He explained that Sounds Like These did not deliberately edit out the entirety of this ambient sound to preserve the texture and authenticity that comes from real people living their real lives.



“That was something that was very clear from Mozilla from the start. We don’t want to be this shiny, distracting tech brand. We wanted this to feel real, natural, and human,” said Sam.

The Kit sound: Friendly, familiar, and uniquely Firefox

Kit holds the prestigious title of VP of Mascoting at Firefox, and we worked hard to ensure their sound properly reflects such an important position.



Kit’s not an AI assistant, nor a chatbot. They’re not an actual fox, or a red panda either. They’re a Firefox, its own creature not of this world. Kit may appear in your Firefox browser during moments that are meant to feel welcoming and encouraging, like when you’re getting started, trying out a new feature, or successfully making a settings change.



Our goal when creating the Kit sound was to convey Kit’s friendly, familiar, and trustworthy presence without mimicking any real animal. The sound had to be flexible enough to express movement and emotion across animations and videos, while also remaining instantly recognizable.



Early experiments ranged from pure animal sounds to abstract musical expressions. Foxes were considered, but as Sam noted, “Foxes are incredibly difficult to record, and they do make cute sounds, but never around people. You only really seem to hear them literally screaming – and we definitely didn’t want anyone screaming.”



We also explored a more feline route, specifically a cat purr. As Oli Slack, Co-Founder and Head of Audio at Sounds Like These, explains, “The cat purr was almost kind of perfect…other than the fact that it sounded just like a cat purring. So we asked, ‘How do we recreate the feeling of what the purr sounds like, without it being an actual cat purr?’”



This is where the process really got interesting. While brainstorming cat purr alternatives, the Sounds Like These team researched the psychology behind what makes certain sounds more comforting and familiar. Soft tones and warmth from other humans instinctively register as more reassuring and honest, and this also crosses over into animals, particularly animals we keep as companions. This validated our initial draw toward the cat purr, and confirmed we were heading in the right direction sonically.



The breakthrough came when Sounds Like These stopped looking at animal sounds as a starting point, instead using a human voice as the basis of a custom purr. This wasn’t someone imitating a cat or “purring” themselves, it served as a foundation vocalization that was then uniquely shaped and layered to convey Kit’s friendly and encouraging presence. And thus, the Kit sound was born.

The notification sound: A gentle whoosh of helpfulness, coming soon to Firefox

Notifications don’t have to be jarring or intrusive, and that’s exactly what we wanted to avoid when creating one for Firefox.



Our new notification sound – which we look forward to rolling out in a future Firefox update – was carefully crafted to gently alert, not interrupt. It draws inspiration from community feedback that described the feeling of using Firefox like a door opening and referenced moments of quiet discovery filled with gentle wonderment and joy.



This sense of seamless exploration is reflected in the sound’s design: a soft whoosh, like a door swinging open, followed by a subtle click, all in an airy, rounded tone to feel helpful, not demanding.



The result is a sound that softly notifies rather than disrupts or controls, staying true to the feeling of joyful curiosity that many users associate with browsing the web through Firefox.

A family of sounds shaped by community

From the very beginning of this process, we leaned into Mozilla’s values of openness and community.



We consulted our fans and team members. We used real voices. We embraced the imperfections of being human.



These sounds are now a part of Firefox’s story, and we hope every time you hear them, they remind you that you’re using a browser built by the people, for the people.