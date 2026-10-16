What’s the most vital asset for an AI company today? For venture backed AI business, it might be “funding” or “revenue”. But, there’s another asset that’s just as critical: trust.

At Mozilla, building technology that people and businesses can genuinely trust has been a long-standing, guiding principle. That’s why we’re supporting the launch of the Trustworthy AI Map, a market map of VC-backed companies building the infrastructure for trustworthy AI.

Supported by seven organizations, including Mozilla, the Trustworthy AI Map features 79 companies across 15 countries, from early to later-stage venture. It maps companies building products for AI deployment across seven layers of the AI stack, including identity, data control, interoperability and evaluation.

The map connects the products with the companies and capital behind them, helping investors, founders and businesses explore commercial opportunities. To be featured, trust must be baked into its product or business model through human agency, trust by design or aligned business models.

This initiative aligns with much of our work over the past year. We’ve invested in companies through Mozilla Ventures, launched Otari, an open source enterprise tool which allows you to control your LLM infrastructure from a single layer, and published landmark research in our State of Open Source AI report that’s demystifying the open source AI landscape and shows that the capability gap between open and closed models is closing.

We’ve also partnered with Mila: the Quebec AI Institute, to build an open source AI foundation layer that enables organizations and institutions to own and operate their own advanced AI systems locally, ensuring full control over their technology and data. The project has the backing of the Canadian government, and industry leaders like Hypertec.

At a time when fear and uncertainty about AI are on the rise, trust is not just a virtue; it’s a path towards profitability. Explore the Trustworthy AI Map to see how.

Learn more at trustworthyaimap.org.