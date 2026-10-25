A group of familiar faces from the early web just got back together to ask an important question: What happened to the internet?

Sure, there was a time when it was a little less polished, and a lot less speedy, but it was yours. Overly Attached Girlfriend may have wanted to know everything about you, but your browser didn’t need to. Dancing Matt boogied all over the world, without any corporations tracking him or selling his personal data. And while Annoying Orange is incredibly annoying, he’s not as annoying as forced AI features.

These beloved early internet personalities remind us of a time when surfing the web felt open, organic, and most importantly, personal. And good news: With Firefox, it still can.

That’s why we’re teaming up with these icons to remind people what our browser offers, and show those who wandered off why now is the time to come back.

The team behind the comeback

For Mozilla Chief Marketing Officer John Solomon, the aim of the campaign started with winning back people who originally loved and used Firefox.

“I kept going back to Firefox’s heyday, when the internet was really fun, weird, and interesting. The challenge was: how do you lean on nostalgia and heritage, but not be stuck in the past?”

The campaign was created by We Believers, one of the world’s most awarded independent agencies, with production handled by nobodys and direction by the Sunny Sixteen collective.

“We wanted to create an idea that truly belongs to Firefox — a challenger browser that helped shape the internet’s golden years and stayed independent as Big Tech took over. The goal? Remind former users that what they loved about Firefox matters more than ever now,” said Gustavo Lauria, Founder and CCO at We Believers.

Solomon said the finished campaign achieves the goal of embracing Firefox’s history without living in it: “Our partners really cracked it. We wanted to remind people of what made the internet so wonderful in the first place. These are people who helped make it strange, creative, surprising, and fun. None of them were trying to go viral. They were normal, everyday people who were using the internet. That’s the way the internet should be and why we feel it’s a great moment for Firefox. Always independent and unlike big tech, not trying to extract more from everyday people.”

The internet you remember is still out there

Whether you used Firefox back in the day, or are simply looking for a better browsing experience, we’re still here, staying true to the values we were built on. We believe the internet should be open, accessible, and shaped by the people who use it, not just the platforms that profit from their attention and data.

This means a web where you can explore without feeling tracked or used for profit, where you decide for yourself how new technology fits into your life, and you can trust that your browser protects you by default. Firefox has built-in privacy protections to help limit tracking, lets you decide if AI features appear and customize how they behave, and uses open source code that anyone can see. To learn more about what sets Firefox apart, check out five reasons to choose the browser that puts you first.

We know a better internet isn’t built by finding new ways to capture your attention or information. It’s about giving you more freedom to make the web your own.

The web is yours to explore

The internet has changed a lot since Numa Numa Guy first danced his way into our collective memory. But the things that made it magical – creativity, curiosity, community, and the freedom to explore – are still worth protecting.

Firefox has championed those values since the beginning, and we’re not giving up on them now. That’s why we’re celebrating the people who helped make the early web what it was, while reminding everyone that a more open, human internet is still an option.

The early days of the internet may be behind us, but the spirit doesn’t have to be. Experience it for yourself. Now more than ever: come back to Firefox.

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)