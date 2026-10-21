The internet used to feel like a community, not a commodity. Browsers were tools for exploration, and you could wander the web without feeling tracked everywhere.



Today, as the web becomes increasingly surveilled and commercialized, Firefox preserves the magic, freedom, and fun of the early internet. Still open source, still independent, still privacy-focused. No billionaire owner, no hidden agenda.



So, whether you’re new here, back after a break, or just curious, here are five reasons to choose the browser that puts you first.

Backed by a non-profit, not billionaires

Firefox is backed by the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit committed to an open internet. Unlike other big tech companies, we’re built with privacy as the default. Our open source code is visible, reviewable, and continuously stress-tested by a global community, truly putting power in the hands of the people it’s built for.

Private and fast by design

While other browsers allow third-party trackers to profile you, Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) helps stop cross-site tracking before it starts, letting your browser work faster. Plus, when you sync information like history and bookmarks across devices, it’s encrypted locally, meaning only you can access it.

Learn about some of our other privacy-focused features like password manager, built-in VPN, and Relay in our guide to strengthening your online security for free with Firefox.

AI on your terms

We believe the only person who should decide how you interact with AI features in your browser is you. Firefox offers a clear, easily accessible AI controls section where you can turn off AI features entirely — or decide which ones stay on depending on your workflow and preferences.

For those wanting a little more help getting things done, Smart Window is Firefox’s most integrated AI experience. With your permission, its built-in, AI-powered assistant can work directly with your open tabs and browsing history to connect the dots. This means it can compare information, summarize pages, and help plan projects without requiring you to provide context from your past and current browsing activity every time you start a new prompt.

Newer feature additions to Smart Window include the ability to group related tabs together and visual history previews that help you find a page you visited earlier when you can’t remember the exact URL or phrase searched. Also, our partnership with Exa enables Smart Window to find current web information to include in responses while also displaying the sources behind these answers, so you can verify what you’re seeing without interrupting your workflow.

Smart Window remains in beta as we continue to learn and improve from our community’s feedback. Try it yourself here.

Not just Chrome in disguise

Firefox is not built on Chromium, the open source browser project that supports Google Chrome and many other browsers. As a matter of fact, we are one of the last major browsers that isn’t.

Instead, Firefox runs on Mozilla’s independent Gecko browser engine, which was developed specifically to uphold our strong privacy standards and give people more control over their data and browsing experience.

This independence also impacts how Firefox handles browser add-ons, particularly ad blockers. Unlike Chromium-based browsers that now limit how powerful ad-blocking tools can be, Firefox still allows ad blockers like uBlock Origin to work at full strength. This means people who use Firefox can enjoy stronger, more reliable ad and tracker blocking without compromise, something increasingly difficult on Chromium-based browsers due to imposed limitations.

Plus, we have a really cute Firefox

Firefox is constantly building features and solutions to help you navigate the web on your own terms, and we wanted to make this support visible. Enter Kit, Firefox’s companion to the internet.

Kit isn’t an AI assistant or chatbot, just a friendly face that you might see during moments that are meant to feel friendly and supportive, like when you’re just getting set up, exploring a new feature, or celebrating a win such as successfully adjusting a setting.

Rooted in values, built for you

While the internet is ever-changing, Firefox remains rooted in the values that defined its beginning. Our browser was created on the principles of privacy, independence, and choice,and we continue to uphold them as we innovate and evolve.

In a web landscape dominated by profit, surveillance, and sameness, our browser preserves the open and human spirit of the early internet. New, returning, or loyal for years, there’s always a place for you here.

Download Firefox and make the web yours again.

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