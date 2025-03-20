Reaching readers, one TikTok at a time

Sanibel Lazar is using TikTok to break beyond traditional book promotion.

Spoiler: The internet’s not finished. Welcome to “Web in Progress,” a series celebrating the internet as a space you can shape, not just scroll through. Just as Firefox empowers you to take charge of your online experience, this series highlights how individuals and communities are shaping an internet that truly serves their needs.

In this installment, see how a debut novelist is using TikTok to break beyond traditional book promotion. By focusing on niche interests, she found new ways to connect with readers who might never have picked up her book. Her experience is a testament to how digital platforms can open unexpected doors.

Before I started promoting my debut novel, “To Have and Have More,” I hadn’t posted on any social media platform since 2015. Creating content wasn’t in my plan — until I realized it was the most practical way to get my book noticed. Working with a brand-new press meant I had to carve out my own opportunities. Social media was a means to feel like I was in the driver’s seat as my book went out into the world.

Instead of feeling overwhelmed by the need to promote my book, I leaned into what I could control. I started creating videos on TikTok, not as part of BookTok, but tailored to themes from my book like class, privilege and wealth. They led me to unexpected audiences. I’ve ended up on PrivilegeTok, WealthTok, StatusSymbolTok and even QuietLuxuryTok — places where I stand out as the only person talking about a novel. My videos are a way to access audiences who might not otherwise pick up a book.

When one of my videos hit a couple hundred thousand views, I checked my Amazon ranking and watched my book climb. Social media has also brought me opportunities I didn’t anticipate. Rather than chasing podcast invites or op-eds, I’ve been getting invitations to do readings and guest spots (it’s thanks to social media that I got tapped to write this article) — all because people discovered me through my content.

I’m not on TikTok to recommend books or talk about author life; instead I riff on social etiquette, classism, and luxury brands. My strategy isn’t about jumping on trend bandwagons but about getting people interested in my book. I call this approach “Oblique Content,” inspired by perfume ads that sell a mood or idea rather than focusing on product specs. In my videos, I talk about everything from toxic wealth to throwback millennial fashion trends — and I plug my book for ten seconds at the end.

I got a DM recently from a follower who said she was shocked to see a certain high-end brand at TJMaxx and thought of me. That message was a small but significant sign: My content was resonating. People were connecting my name and voice with the themes of my book.

For creatives, finding success on social media isn’t as simple as racking up views. You want your followers to be interested in your body of work and your ideas — not just your ability to “stop the scroll.” My advice? Experiment widely and don’t pigeonhole yourself in the conventions of your genre. And don’t get sidetracked scrolling for inspiration; focus on creating.

Sanibel Lazar is a writer based in New York City. She earned her MFA from The New School and her BA in Classical Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. Her debut novel, “To Have and Have More,” will be published in April 2025. Sanibel’s work has appeared in New York Magazine, ELLE, Air Mail, Literary Hub and more.