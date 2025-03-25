Open-source AI is hard. Blueprints can help!

“I spend 8 hours per week trying to keep up to date, it’s overwhelming!” “Integrating new libraries is difficult. They’re either poorly maintained or updated in ways that break compatibility.” “I want to be able to experiment quickly, without relying on APIs for closed-source models.”

These were just a few of the challenges we heard from developers during months of interviews. Today, we’re excited to introduce Blueprints and the Blueprints Hub!

Meet Mozilla.ai Blueprints

The Blueprints Hub is designed to cut through the clutter of clunky tool integration and outdated resources, so you can focus on building, not troubleshooting. It’s a showcase for the best of the open-source builder community.

What are Blueprints?

Blueprints are your go-to, customizable workflows that enable you to prototype AI applications with trusted open-source tools. Each Blueprint tackles a real-world challenge, giving you a robust foundation to work from:

Open-source power: Fully hosted on GitHub and built with the community.

Ready out-of-the-box: Get started instantly with accessible setup options.

Customizable and extendable: Use it as-is or extend it to fit your own needs.

Consistent and templatized: Every Blueprint follows a core template to keep your workflow smooth.

Community-driven: Contribute, collaborate, and be part of something bigger.

Our launch lineup

Kick off your journey with these five practical Blueprints:

Explore the Blueprints Hub

Our new Hub is built for ease and exploration:

Instant demos: Play around with Blueprints live in the hosted demo. No installation required.

Video walkthroughs: Follow our video guides for a step-by-step introduction

Technical insights: Understand the technical choices made during development of each Blueprint

Practical use-cases: See how other developers are customizing and extending these Blueprints for their needs.

Join our community: Share your blueprints, learn from fellow innovators, and help expand the hub.

Ready to transform your AI projects?

Join us and see how Mozilla.ai Blueprints Hub can speed up your development and spark your creativity. Visit our website now to explore, experiment, and become part of our vibrant community. Your next great idea is just a click away!