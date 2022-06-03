Trevor Project’s Kevin Wong Shares What’s In His Corner of the Internet

Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we are also quick to point out that the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for people to connect with others, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner of the Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, what we should save in Pocket to read later and what sites and forums shaped them.

With Pride celebrations taking place throughout June, we’re featuring LGBTQ+ leaders this month as part of our My Corner of the Internet series. First up is Kevin Wong, the vice president of communications at Trevor Project, where we talk to him about what he’s consuming online, his love of his cat Izzie and the intersectionality of LGBTQ and AAPI communities.

What is your favorite corner of the internet?

I’ve been engaging with more Instagram accounts highlighting AAPI news and accomplishments, like Goldhouse, Netflix Golden, NextShark, NBC Asian America and more. While there’s a noticeable increase in AAPI representation in media, it still isn’t mainstream, so I like following these accounts so I can always see what’s happening.

What is an internet deep dive that you can’t wait to jump back into?

I love weird facts about animals or science, so any time someone starts a digestible twitter thread, I feel like I’m in heaven.

What is the one tab on your browser you always regret closing?

Definitely my Gmail tab, hands down.

Who is an LGBTQ+ person with a very online presence that is a role model for you?

Whew, obviously Jay Jurden. He’s a bi comedian and he keeps all of his followers laughing during some pretty challenging times. I’ve seen him perform stand-up in real life too and the hits just keep coming!

What can you not stop talking about on the internet right now?

For the last five years, I have NOT shut up about our cat, Izzie. She’s a russian blue and she’s extremely affectionate! She even loves strangers.

What was the first online community you engaged with?

I remember growing up I really wanted to connect with more LGBTQ people, so I sought those connections out online. Then, when I started working in Communications, I engaged with PR professionals online, as well as other AAPI people on Twitter.

What articles and videos are in your Pocket waiting to be read/watched right now?

I’ve noticed how calming it is for me to watch shows and movies that I already saw, like “The Witcher,” “Fullmetal Alchemist” and the John Wick trilogy. Plus, I can second-screen or doze off if I want to!

If you could create your own corner of the internet what would it look like?

It would be amazing to have a corner of the internet that was constantly affirming you, acknowledging your strengths and boosting your self confidence. So many of my friends tell me they don’t get enough of that validation, and I think there’s always room for more of it in everyone’s life. But if I could make my own corner of the internet into a physical space, then it would be equal parts comfy nap spots and dance party!

Kevin Wong (he/him) is the Vice President of Communications for The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. He oversees the organization’s communications strategy, including media relations, celebrity engagement, internal and executive communications, speaking engagements and awards, crisis communications and more.