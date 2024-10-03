Introducing Lumigator

In today’s fast-moving AI landscape, choosing the right large language model (LLM) for your project can feel like navigating a maze. With hundreds of models, each offering different capabilities, the process can be overwhelming. That’s why Mozilla.ai is developing Lumigator, a product designed to help developers confidently select the best LLM for their specific project. It’s like having a trusty compass for your AI journey.

The problem (and why we’re tackling it)

As more organizations turn to AI for solutions, they face the challenge of selecting the best model from an ever-growing list of options. The AI landscape is evolving rapidly, with twice as many new models released in 2023 compared to the previous year. Yet, in spite of the wealth of metrics available, there’s still no standard way to compare these models.

The 2024 AI Index Report highlighted that AI evaluation tools aren’t (yet) keeping up with the pace of development, making it harder for developers and businesses to make informed choices. Without a clear single method for comparing models, many teams end up using suboptimal solutions, or just choosing models based on hype, slowing down product progress and innovation.

Our mission (and how we’re getting started)

With Lumigator MVP, Mozilla.ai aims to make model selection transparent, efficient, and empowering. Lumigator provides a framework for comparing LLMs, using task-specific metrics to evaluate how well a model fits your project’s needs. With Lumigator, we want to ensure that you’re not just picking a model—you’re picking the right model for your use case.

Our vision for the future

In the future, Lumigator will grow beyond evaluation into a full-blown open-source product for ethical and transparent AI development and fill in gaps in the AI development tooling landscape in the industry. We want to create a space where developers can trust the tools they use, knowing they’re building solutions that align with their values.

Our MVP is just the start. While we’re focused on model selection now, we’re building towards something much bigger. Lumigator’s ultimate goal is to become the go-to open-source platform for developers who want to make sure they’re using AI in a way that is transparent, ethical, and aligned with their values. With the input of the community, we’ll continue to expand beyond evaluation and text summarization into all aspects of AI development. Together, we’ll shape Lumigator into a tool that you can trust.

With Lumigator, we want to democratize AI. What do we mean by this? We want to make advanced technologies available to both developers and to organizations of all sizes. Our mission is to enable people to build solutions that leverage AI to align with their goals and values—whether it’s fostering transparency, driving innovation, or creating a more inclusive future for AI.

Read the whole text and subscribe to the Lumigator newsletter.