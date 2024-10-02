How to protect your privacy online like a Twitch streamer

Credit: Nick Velazquez / Mozilla

How do Twitch streamers connect with so many people on the internet while keeping their personal lives private?

For those unfamiliar, Twitch streamers are content creators who broadcast live to audiences in real-time, covering everything from gaming to productivity. Viewer interaction is a huge part of the experience, but it also opens up streamers to risks like “doxxing,” where someone digs up and shares private info like real names or addresses.

As a writer and photographer, I thought I was prepared when I started streaming. I’ve had an online presence for years, and I’m familiar with the ins and outs of social media. But when you’re live, sharing your screen and constantly interacting with viewers, protecting your privacy becomes a whole new challenge. To figure out how the pros do it, I reached out to some streamers who’ve mastered the art of staying safe online.

I spoke with @sweetxsage, a cozy streamer who leads Twitch’s new Pride Guild, and @DANGERD0RK, a variety streamer focused on horror games. Here’s what they shared.

@sweetxsage says even casual conversations on stream can reveal more than expected, highlighting the importance of mindful sharing. Credit: sumfrieswiddat

1. Dox yourself before someone else does

Before anyone else can dig up your personal information, look yourself up and lock it down.

You might be surprised by old social media accounts, blogs or posts that you forgot about. Take the time to track down and clean up these loose ends — it’s a proactive way to keep your personal details from falling into the wrong hands.

As @DANGERD0RK explains, “Due to the nature and risks the internet poses, you may end up putting not just yourself, but others, at risk by not protecting your personal information such as name, address, place of work, city you live in, phone number, social media accounts and your whereabouts when discussing your day with others.”

To protect yourself, banning personal keywords on stream is crucial. Twitch lets streamers set filters for specific words or phrases that viewers aren’t allowed to say in chat — like your full name, hometown or other private details. @DANGERD0RK also recommends ”creating separate social media accounts so others will not be able to look at your history of posts, tagged friends, family members or other information that can be used to dox you.”

For @DANGERD0RK, banning personal keywords on Twitch is a critical step in protecting privacy while streaming live to an audience. Credit: @raxyn

2. Treat every online interaction like an open window — be mindful of what’s in view

Whether you’re streaming, sharing your screen in a meeting or posting on social media, it’s easy to reveal more than you realize.

“My primary content right now is productivity streaming! I am essentially ‘LoFi Girl’ but live,” says @sweetxsage. “So for me, I just have to be careful to not share my screen on accident, or show specific angles that might let people know what area I live in, and I also recently noticed I shouldn’t talk too much about ‘local’ food spots because it could help pinpoint where I live. Even casual conversations can reveal more than I’d like to share.”

Always imagine every moment of your stream or interaction as an open window into your life. What’s unintentionally being shared?

@DANGERD0RK says, “Clicking on a link may dox your private information, looking up a restaurant name may give away your location, and ‘autofill’ options [on your browser] may inadvertently show your information.”

3. Layer your privacy defenses like a pro

Think like a pro streamer and protect yourself with layers of privacy controls.

It’s important to use tools and settings that allow you to control who can see your information and prevent accidental sharing. Streamers often rely on a combination of software, hardware and privacy settings to keep their streams professional and secure. For example, as @sweetxsage shared, having the right setup allows for flexibility and enjoyment: “[A]s long as I can have [my core] things, my stream can be fun and entertaining.”

In addition to your streaming setup, using a privacy-focused browser can make a big difference. Firefox helps block trackers by default, giving you more control over your data and protecting you from tracking and unwanted access. (Firefox also comes from Mozilla, which is dedicated to maintaining user privacy, making the internet a safer place for all, and promoting civil discourse, human dignity and individual expression.)

If you’re worried about past data breaches, Mozilla Monitor is another tool that helps you stay ahead of potential leaks and keep track of any issues with your personal information.

Whether you’re streaming or just hanging out online, it’s all about finding that balance — sharing what you want while keeping the important stuff private. With a few smart privacy moves and some advice from streamers like @sweetxsage and @DANGERD0RK, you can keep things fun, safe and under control. After all, making connections doesn’t mean sharing it all.