Firefox hacks for everyone: From cozy gamers to minimalists and beyond

Firefox users, we’ve got tips for you. The Mozilla team has gathered some of our favorite tricks to help you get the most out of your browser – from customizing the look of Firefox and managing tabs, to watching videos on the sly and staying cozy while gaming. Let’s dive in.

For the cozy gamer

Our senior web UX designer, Elise, loves a cozy game. She finds player guides on her desktop during the day and accesses them on her phone at night through Firefox tab syncing. That way, she doesn’t have to leave her late-night gaming cocoon.

Read more: Firefox tips and tricks for gamers

For the creative

Being a content creator is fun but demanding. For Steve, Mozilla’s video lead, Firefox features like the eyedropper tool, the built-in PDF editor and picture-in-picture come in handy.

Read more: Firefox tips and tricks for creatives

For the online shopper

Fakespot social producer Hannah is an eBay hawk, a casual Amazon browser and a Sephora VIB insider. Her tips, of course, include avoiding unreliable product reviews with Fakespot. She shares other tricks like how to discreetly shop for gifts online and finding deals without manually searching for coupon codes.

Read more: Firefox tips and tricks for online shopping

For the minimalist

As Mozilla’s blog editor, I do a lot of reading and research, so a minimal browser helps me stay focused. I have a step-by-step guide to turn Firefox into a distraction-free workspace.

Read more: Transform Firefox into the ultimate minimalist browser

For the tab maximalist

Tyler, a global product marketing manager at Mozilla, may not keep 7,000 tabs open. But you can find her with 50+ tabs open across multiple Firefox windows on any given day. From closing duplicate tabs to searching for that one tab you lost in the haystack, here’s her list of tricks to manage tabs.

Read more: Top 5 Firefox features for tab maximalists

For the newshound

It’s Alex’s job as recommendations editor to find great content for users across Mozilla’s products. He uses Pocket to save and organize articles, plus a number of extensions to stay productive. Alex’s background in journalism also makes him particularly keen on Mozilla’s commitment to security and privacy in making products, including Firefox.

Read more: Firefox tips and tricks for journalists

For the college student

As a master’s student, Gian has spent too much time searching online for free PDF editors – giving out his email address or downloading dubious software so that he can annotate lecture notes, complete projects and more. Enter Firefox’s built-in PDF editor.

Read more: Streamline your schoolwork with Firefox’s PDF editor

There are endless ways to make Firefox your own, however you choose to navigate the internet. We want to know how you customize Firefox. Let us know and tag us on X or Instagram at @Firefox.