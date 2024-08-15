At the Rise25 Awards, the future of AI is ethical, inclusive and accountable

Siobhan McSweeney hosts Mozilla’s second annual Rise25 awards in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 13, 2024. (Credit: Mozilla / Mark Harrison)

The second annual Rise25 Awards in Dublin wasn’t just about celebrating 25 AI leaders. It was about mapping out the future.

The Gardiner Brothers, known for bringing Irish dance into the social media spotlight, kicked off the night with a performance that mixed tradition and innovation. Siobhán McSweeney of “Derry Girls” fame hosted the ceremony, and she kept the crowd engaged with humor, quipping, “AI touches everything like a child with sticky fingers that comes around to the house, just after you cleaned it.”

Then, the honorees took the stage to lay out the principles guiding their work. Here are the highlights:

The stories we tell about AI shape its future

Sinéad Bovell, one of the 2024 Rise25 honorees in the artist category, works on preparing young people for a future driven by advanced tech. She emphasized that the narratives we craft around AI are crucial; they frame public understanding and ultimately influence the direction of AI development.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized in the artist category, because the stories that we tell about artificial intelligence matter deeply,” Sinéad said. She pointed out that it’s easy to feel trapped in a binary narrative about AI, with dangers and risks on one side and benefits and possibilities on the other. “But the truth is, these stories aren’t separate. They’re intertwined,” she said.

Citing technologist Jaron Lanier, Sinéad argued that to be a true optimist about AI, you also need to be a fierce critic. “We have to continue to tell the stories of a future where we get AI right and where it transforms humanity for the better. But we also have to tell the stories of how we got there, the challenging decisions we made in the present, and where we chose to keep humanity at the center of technological advancements.” For Sinéad, understanding and telling these nuanced stories is essential for guiding AI toward an ethical and inclusive future.

AI’s effects on individuals can be profound

Gemma Galdon-Clavell, an honoree in the entrepreneur category, is focused on finding and fixing bias and flaws in predictive and large language model (LLM) tools. She shared a deeply personal story that underscored the far-reaching impact AI can have on individuals:

“If my school had used an AI system to assess my chances, I wouldn’t be here today. My mom was 14 when she had me. I had huge behavioral problems growing up. If you had inserted all that data into an AI system and asked, ‘Should this girl go to school? Should we invest in her?’ The answer would have been no.”

Gemma highlighted the dangers of relying solely on algorithms to determine someone’s potential, as these systems often reduce complex lives to mere data points. “I am here because I managed to beat the odds — because no one set my odds in an algorithm.”

Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the need for rigorous oversight and auditing of AI systems to ensure they don’t limit the futures of those who, like her, might defy expectations. “People, like everyone else, deserve a chance,” she concluded, advocating for a future where AI supports rather than stifles human potential.

Design choices in AI have far-reaching consequences

Philosopher and AI Ethics Lab founder Cansu Canca, a change agent honoree, spoke passionately about the critical importance of ethical design in AI, highlighting how every decision made in the design process has the potential to shape society.

“When we design AI systems, we’re not just making technical choices. We’re making moral and philosophical decisions,” she said. Cansu challenged developers to consider questions that go beyond code: “What is a good life? What is a better society?” These questions, she argued, should guide every step of AI development.

“The design choices we make today will determine whether AI becomes a tool for justice or a mechanism that perpetuates inequality,” Cansu warned. She called for an approach to AI that integrates ethical considerations from the outset, ensuring that systems are designed to promote fairness, transparency and respect for human dignity. “Ethical design isn’t an afterthought — it’s the foundation on which AI should be built,” she said, stressing the far-reaching impact of these decisions on our collective future.

AI’s untapped potential lies in open collaboration

Researcher Aaron Gokaslan, an honoree in the builder category, aims to keep generative model development open. He highlighted the immense, largely untapped potential of AI, particularly within the realm of open-source development.

“We’re in the very early innings of AI today,” he remarked, pointing out that while AI has already made significant strides, its full potential is still on the horizon. Aaron emphasized that the true power of AI will be unlocked through collaboration and accessibility, which would enable a diverse range of innovators to contribute to its development.

“By sharing knowledge and resources, we can drive AI forward in ways that benefit society as a whole,” Aaron said.

Thoughtful AI policy is essential for a fair future

Philip Thigo, an advocate honoree and the special envoy on technology for the Republic of Kenya, underscored the critical need for thoughtful and proactive AI policy, warning that without it, AI could deepen existing inequalities and erode public trust.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize society, but without robust and thoughtful regulation, it could also exacerbate inequalities and undermine public trust,” he cautioned. Philip argued that AI policy must prioritize fairness, transparency and accountability to ensure that AI development benefits everyone, not just a privileged few.

“We need policies that don’t just react to AI’s challenges, but anticipate them — setting clear guidelines for ethical development and use,” he said. Philip called for a collaborative approach to AI governance, involving not only policymakers and technologists, but also the broader public: “By engaging a diverse range of stakeholders, we can create a framework that guides AI toward serving the common good.”

As the honorees made clear, AI will leave its mark wherever it touches, much like those “sticky fingers.” The challenge ahead is making sure that mark is a positive one. The evening was a powerful reminder that the future of AI is not just about innovation — but about inclusivity, ethics and accountability.