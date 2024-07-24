BAFTA Award-Winner Siobhán McSweeney to host Mozilla’s 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards in Dublin, Ireland on August 13

Following the news of our 25 honorees for The 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards, Mozilla is thrilled to announce that actress and presenter Siobhán McSweeney will be hosting this year’s ceremony which will celebrate these individuals for leading the next wave of AI. The Irish actress, best known for her BAFTA award-winning performance as Sister Michael in Channel 4’s (Netflix in the U.S.) series “Derry Girls” and most recently in Hulu’s “Extraordinary,” will take the helm during this year’s ceremony which will take place the evening of Tuesday, August 13 at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

“I’m so excited to host these awards. AI is one of the biggest issues facing us, not only in my industry but across the board. To recognise and award individuals who are working for the benefit of society and not corporations is a great honor,” said McSweeney. She continued: “I’m so looking forward to meeting them. And having them explain what AI is.”

Rise25 is more than an award ceremony—it’s a platform to spark discussion, forge connections and inspire a wave of new ideas that will shape the future of AI. Siobhán’s contributions to television and theater, characterized by depth and charisma, make her an ideal voice to help us highlight these themes.

“The Rise25 awards are committed to bridging the gap between complex technological innovations and the very human stories at their core,” said Mark Surman, President of Mozilla. “Ms. McSweeney’s portrayal of Sister Michael in ’Derry Girls’ has left a lasting impression on audiences around the world (we’re big fans!). Her ability to deliver lines with sharp wit, while maintaining a warm presence, perfectly encapsulates the blend of insight and approachability we covet at our event.”

The awards show will also feature a special performance by Galway, Ireland-based Irish dancers The Gardiner Brothers. The American-born Irish dancers have won over 40 major Irish dancing titles between them and have performed to audiences all over the globe, including with the world famous Riverdance cast. They are known for their fast paced and rhythmic style of dance that they developed after training at the Hession School of Irish Dance in Galway, Ireland.

Bridget Todd, host of Mozilla’s Webby Award-winning “IRL” podcast, will be on hand to present the award categories at this year’s ceremony. Bridget is also the host of the iHeart Radio Podcast Award-winning podcast “There Are No Girls On The Internet,” and is a Shorty Award winner for “Best Podcast Miniseries” for DISINFORMED, a miniseries exploring how misinformation, and conspiracy theories around COVID, gender, and race hurt marginalized communities. Bridget’s writing and work on technology, race, gender and culture have been featured at The Atlantic, Newsweek, “The Daily Show” and more.

Mozilla’s 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards build upon the success of last year’s Rise25 Awards which were held in Berlin, Germany, bringing to life what a future trustworthy Internet could look like.

This year’s awards ceremony will be available on demand on Mozilla’s YouTube channel the morning of Friday, August 16, 2024. For more information, please visit https://rise25.mozilla.org/