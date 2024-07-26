search
Picture-in-Picture lets you watch videos while ‘working’

calendar July 26, 2024
Some days there’s something extra interesting to watch online — a sports event, election coverage, a certain show is leaving Netflix so you gotta binge — but you’ve got work to do. The Picture-in-Picture feature in Firefox makes multitasking with video content smooth and easy, no window shuffling necessary.

Picture-in-Picture allows a video to be played in a separate, small window, and still be viewable when you switch tabs or away from the Firefox browser.

To use it on videos longer than 45 seconds, hover your mouse over to see a small Picture-in-Picture button. Click the button to pop open a floating window so you can keep watching while working in other tabs.

You can also right-click on a video and select “Watch in Picture-in-Picture.” (This will work on shorter videos like the one below.)

Move the video around your screen and drag the corner to shrink or enlarge it. If you need to mute it, just tap the speaker icon on the right.

Check it out. Just don’t blame us if you end up with a gold for procrastination instead of getting that monthly report done.

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)

