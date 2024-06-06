Firefox tips and tricks for gamers

Once my work day is over and my baby is asleep, there’s nothing I love more than settling in with my weighted blanket, grabbing some pillows, and playing video games. I don’t get to play video games as much as I’d like to anymore, so I need every tool at my disposal working for me to make sure I can maximize my time. I reached out to my fellow gamers here at Mozilla, and here’s how we use Firefox to help us game.

I have a deep love of Animal Crossing that extends to buying physical Amiibo Cards that allow me to invite villagers to my island for coffee in-game. Cards from the first sets are really hard to find locally, so I use Fakespot to examine reviews on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy and give me a seller rating so that I can buy my cards with confidence.

I always use Fakespot when researching every game or accessory to ensure what I am buying has reliable reviews and comes from reputable sellers. Nothing can ruin the gaming experience more than if a product is used, damaged, repackaged or counterfeit.

One of my coworkers uses Firefox for Xbox Cloud Gaming, and has reported that Firefox works pretty great for this. You can play on the console, save your progress and continue your game on Firefox from anywhere.

I don’t have as much free time to game anymore, so when I’m looking for walkthroughs for how to find all of the Korok seeds, I find myself often using Picture in Picture. It allows me to keep a walkthrough video playing while I’m looking up other locations and maps at the same time in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The perfect companion for the completionist gamers out there.

I love that Firefox has such an extensive library of add-ons to customize Firefox for what you need. Another coworker mentioned using some great extensions with the gaming platform Steam.



Sync

During the day I use my laptop, but during the evening I almost exclusively use my phone. Firefox’s mobile sync allows me to find guides and tips during the day. Later, when I’m deeply nestled in my blanket cocoon, I can sync the tabs I want from my laptop to my phone, and I don’t have to get up from my game to find that resource I was looking for.

Dark mode

While I’m working, I’m one of the few people I know who work in tech that actually prefers light mode to do work. However, at night, I am all about dark mode on my phone. Nothing ruins your comfy gaming experience more than being temporarily blinded by your phone in the middle of the night. In Firefox on desktop and mobile it’s super easy to to switch modes by going to Settings > General > Language and Appearance.

There are endless ways to make Firefox your own, whether you’re a minimalist, a (tab) maximalist, a gamer, a shopper or however you choose to navigate the internet. We want to know how you customize Firefox. Let us know and tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @Firefox.