Paris AI Action Summit: A milestone for open and Public AI

As we close out the Paris AI Action Summit, one thing is clear: the conversation around open and Public AI is evolving—and gaining real momentum. Just over a year ago at Bletchley Park, open source AI was framed as a risk. In Paris, we saw a major shift. There is now a growing recognition that openness isn’t just compatible with AI safety and advancing public interest AI—it’s essential to it.

We have been vocal supporters of an ecosystem grounded in open competition and trustworthy AI —one where innovation isn’t walled off by dominant players or concentrated in a single geography. Mozilla, therefore, came to this Summit with a clear and urgent message: AI must be open, human-centered, and built for the public good. And across discussions, that message resonated.

Open source AI is entering the conversation in a big way

Two particularly notable moments stood out:

spoke about Europe’s “distinctive approach to AI,” emphasizing collaborative, open-source solutions as a path forward. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this vision, calling for open source AI systems to enhance trust and transparency, reduce bias, and democratize technology.

These aren’t just words. The investments and initiatives announced at this Summit mark a real turning point. From the launch of Current AI, an initial $400M public interest AI partnership supporting open source development, to ROOST, a new nonprofit making AI safety tools open and accessible, to the €109 billion investment in AI computing infrastructure announced by President Macron, the momentum is clear. Add to that strong signals from the EU and India, and this Summit stands out as one of the most positive and proactive international gatherings on AI so far.

At the heart of this is Public AI—the idea that we need infrastructure beyond private, purely profit-driven AI. That means building AI that serves society and promotes true innovation even when it doesn’t fit neatly into short-term business incentives. The conversations in Paris show that we’re making progress, but there’s more work to do.

Looking ahead to the next AI summit

Momentum is building, and we must forge onward. The next AI Summit in India will be a critical moment to review the progress on these announcements and ensure organizations like Mozilla—those fighting for open and Public AI infrastructure—have a seat at the table.

Mozilla is committed to turning this vision into reality—no longer a distant, abstract idea, but a movement already in motion.

A huge thanks to the organizers, partners, and global leaders driving this conversation forward. Let’s keep pushing for AI that serves humanity—not the other way around.

––Mitchell Baker

Chairwoman, Mozilla

Paris AI Action Summit Steering Committee Member