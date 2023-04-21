Amy Keating Joins the Mozilla Foundation Board of Directors

Today, I’m excited to welcome Amy Keating as a new member of the Mozilla Foundation Board of Directors. You can see comments from Amy here.

As Mitchell said when we put out a call for three new board members last month: it’s a critical time for Mozilla to be thinking bigger and being bolder about how we can shape the coming era of the internet. As we do this, we need Board members who bring both vision and practical experience to push us in this direction. Amy brings both of these things.

Amy is currently the Chief Legal Officer at Planet Labs, a satellite imaging company that is one of the few public benefit corporations that is also publicly traded. Before that, she served as Chief Legal Officer at Mozilla Corporation where she oversaw the Legal, Policy and Security Assurance functions. Amy also served as Vice President, Legal and Deputy General Counsel at Twitter, Inc., which she joined in 2012 as Twitter’s first lawyer focused on litigation.

Throughout her career, Amy has been a strong advocate for public policy that will ensure the internet remains open and accessible to all. She brings deep expertise on topics like US Section 230 and competition in consumer internet markets. During her tenure at Mozilla, she led Mozilla through Mozilla v. FCC, which sought to overturn the rollback of federal net neutrality protections.

As an executive, Amy has a strong track record balancing mission and values with commercial growth and complex risk. At Planet, she played a key role in bringing Planet to the NYSE as a public benefit corporation. Her work includes helping build governance systems reflective of Planet’s mission of using space to benefit life on Earth. Amy also played a key role in evolving Mozilla’s approach to mission-based business while in her executive role here.

All of this — plus Amy’s deep commitment to and history with Mozilla — will help us as we focus on the next chapter of our work.

With Amy’s appointment, we are filling one of three Mozilla Foundation Board seats that we currently have open. As we continue our search, we have a strong focus on diversity and global representation. We’re also seeking Board members with experience: a) running world class advocacy campaigns and b) running complex global organizations.

Please join me in welcoming Amy Keating to the Mozilla Foundation Board of Directors. You can read more about how Amy wants to help here in her post on ‘Why I’m Joining the Mozilla Board’.