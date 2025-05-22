Investing in what moves the internet forward

Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire and our independence shapes everything we build. This independence allows us to prioritize building products and tools, which shape the future of the internet for the better. And it means we have to be intentional about where we invest our time and resources so we can make the biggest impact.

As users’ everyday needs evolve alongside with the web itself, it’s imperative we focus our efforts on Firefox and building new solutions that give you real choice, control and peace of mind online.

With that in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to phase out two products: Pocket, our read-it-later and content discovery app, and Fakespot, our browser extension that analyzes the authenticity of online product reviews.

Here’s what’s happening

Pocket shuts down July 8, 2025 You will no longer be able to download Pocket or purchase a new Pocket Premium subscription from May 22, 2025. Premium monthly and annual subscriptions will be cancelled automatically. Annual subscribers will receive automatic refunds from July 8, 2025. Users can export saves anytime until October 8, 2025, after which their data will be permanently deleted. API users will no longer be able to transact data (read or write) over Pocket’s API from October 8, 2025 and will need to export their data before this date. For more information, including refund details for Premium annual subscribers and how to export saves, go to our Pocket support article.

Fakespot shuts down on July 1, 2025 You will no longer be able to use the Fakespot extensions, mobile apps, or website from July 1, 2025. The Fakespot feature within Firefox known as Review Checker will shut down on June 10, 2025.



Focusing on what powers better browsing

We acquired Fakespot in 2023 to help people navigate unreliable product reviews using AI and privacy-first tech. While the idea resonated, it didn’t fit a model we could sustain.

Pocket has helped millions save articles and discover stories worth reading. But the way people save and consume content on the web has evolved, so we’re channeling our resources into projects that better match browsing habits today. Discovery also continues to evolve; Pocket helped shape the curated content recommendations you already see in Firefox, and that experience will keep getting better. Meanwhile, new features like Tab Groups and enhanced bookmarks now provide built-in ways to manage reading lists easily.

Thank you for helping shape what comes next

We’re grateful to the communities that made Pocket and Fakespot meaningful. As we wind them down, we’re looking ahead to focusing on new Firefox features that people need most.

This shift allows us to shape the next era of the internet – with tools like vertical tabs, smart search and more AI-powered features on the way. We’ll continue to build a browser that works harder for you: more personal, more powerful and still proudly independent.