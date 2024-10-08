Semicolon Books: A haven of independence and empowerment in Chicago

Danielle Moore is the founder of Semicolon Books in Chicago. Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Danielle Moore is a woman on a mission. It shows in the carefully curated, outward-facing books that line the shelves of Semicolon Books in Chicago’s River West neighborhood.

As a lesbian Black woman in a world that often overlooks her, Danielle wanted to build a space where diverse voices are celebrated and independence thrives. “If I want to create it, I will,” she said. For her, that is the definition of independence.

To step into Danielle’s world is to experience solace and peace intended for people seeking a place to simply be. Since it opened in 2019, Semicolon has been a staple in Chicago’s literary community, offering a selection of books that celebrate stories and voices from Black history. This is also reflected in the art and cultural pieces that cover the bookstore’s walls.

Danielle Moore stands in front of Semicolon Books in Chicago. Credit: Jesus J. Montero Danielle Moore (center) with team members at Semicolon Books in Chicago, seated in front of artwork that highlights Black culture and history. Credit: Jesus J. Montero

“Independence is what creates my safety,” she explained, pointing to the word “independence” tattooed on her left forearm.

With her work, Danielle strives to foster independence in others. One of her goals is to improve youth literacy in Chicago. She frequently donates much of her inventory to book drives for children, as well as for incarcerated individuals across Illinois.

Danielle encourages finding empowerment by building one’s own safe haven, just as she did. “If you’re someone who constantly feels othered, create something,” Danielle advised. “It’s the only way to build a safe mental, emotional and physical space for yourself.”

A display of books at Semicolon Books, highlighting titles that celebrate Black voices and experiences. Credit: Jesus J. Montero

The experiences that inspired Danielle to open Semicolon began in her childhood. “Books saved my life,” she reflected, remembering a time when the world offered her no other escape. Growing up, Danielle moved between homeless shelters, where books became her refuge. They opened her eyes to endless possibilities and offered life lessons that carried her into adulthood.

Her love for books continues to shape her today. “I’m always reading ‘All About Love’ by bell hooks,” Danielle said. “It’s about love in its truest form — community love — and how you can’t love anybody else if you don’t love yourself. But more than that, it teaches that you can’t claim to love something if you aren’t giving back to the community, ensuring that people feel that love in real, tangible ways.”

Empowering others

Danielle Moore greets a visitor outside Semicolon Books in Chicago. Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Despite facing challenges — whether it’s critics questioning her outward-facing book displays, which isn’t the industry standard, or landlords threatening to raise rent — Danielle remains focused. “I remember sitting in the space, meditating and being reminded that this space isn’t for them,” she said. “This space is for me.”

Building a business, cultivating a community and creating art are all acts of love for Danielle. “Part of that is making sure others feel free to do the same, to carve out their own spaces of joy and expression,” she said.

Expanding her world

Now, as Danielle embarks on new ventures beyond Semicolon’s River West location, she reflects on the journey that brought her here. “Everything always works out,” she said, a personal mantra of sorts.

Semicolon recently opened a new location on the ground floor of the historic Wrigley Building on the Mag Mile. Danielle also plans to launch an outpost in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Visitors enjoy the relaxed atmosphere at Semicolon Books in Chicago, whether browsing the shelves or working on laptops. Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Her ambition extends beyond Chicago. In addition to a store in Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Danielle has London and Tokyo locations in her sights.

And as the world expands for Semicolon, so too does its reach online. “The dope part about the internet is that it makes the world small, really fast,” Danielle said. “I can see something incredible, track down the person behind it, and fangirl over them. I love that.” For Danielle, the internet is more than just a tool — it’s a bridge, connecting her with people and communities she might otherwise never encounter.

Owning a bookstore was never part of her original plan, but Danielle now envisions Semicolon becoming the world’s largest independent, nonprofit Black-owned bookseller.



“If I’m not even supposed to be here, I’m gonna do what I want,” she said, determined to spread her message of freedom for all seeking a place to just be.

An aerial view of Semicolon Books in Chicago. Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Chicago's small business owners are shaping their communities with purpose. In this series, we highlight the entrepreneurs behind local gems – each of them building something bigger than just a business.