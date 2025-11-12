Mozilla joins the Digital Public Goods Alliance, championing open source to drive global progress 

Today, Mozilla is thrilled to join the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) as its newest member. The DPGA is a UN-backed initiative that seeks to advance open technologies and ensure that technology is put to use in the public interest and serves everyone, everywhere — like Mozilla’s Common Voice, which has been recognized as a Digital Public Good (DPG). This announcement comes on the heels of a big year of digital policy-making globally, where Mozilla has been at the forefront in advocating for open source AI across Europe, North America and the UK.

The DPGA is a multi-stakeholder initiative with a mission to accelerate the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) “by facilitating the discovery, development, use of and investment in digital public goods.” Digital public goods means open-source technology, open data, open and transparent AI models, open standards and open content that adhere to privacy, the do no harm principle, and other best practices.

This is deeply aligned with Mozilla’s mission. It creates a natural opportunity for collaboration and shared advocacy in the open ecosystem, with allies and like-minded builders from across the globe. As part of the DPGA’s Annual Roadmap for 2025, Mozilla will focus on three work streams:

Promoting DPGs in the Open Source Ecosystem: Mozilla has long championed open-source, public-interest technology as an alternative to profit-driven development. Through global advocacy, policy engagement, and research, we highlight the societal and economic value of open-source, especially in AI. Through our work in the DPGA,, we’ll continue pushing for better enabling conditions and funding opportunities for open source, public interest technology. DPGs and Digital Commons: Mozilla develops and maintains a range of open source projects through our various entities. These include Common Voice, a digital public good with over 33,000 hours of multilingual voice data, and applications like the Firefox web browser and Thunderbird email client. Mozilla also supports open-source AI through our product work, including by Mozilla.ai, and our venture fund, Mozilla Ventures. Funding Open Source & Public Interest Technology: Grounded by our own open source roots, Mozilla will continue to fund open source technologies that help to untangle thorny sociotechnical issues. We’ve fueled a broad and impactful portfolio of technical projects. Beginning in the Fall of 2025, we will introduce our latest grantmaking program: an incubator that will help community-driven projects find “product-community fit” in order to attain long-term sustainability.

We hope to use our membership to share research, tooling, and perspectives with a like-minded audience and partner with the DPGA’s diverse community of builders and allies.

“Open source AI and open data aren’t just about tech,” said Mark Surman, president of Mozilla. “They’re about access to technology and progress for people everywhere. As a double bottom line, mission-driven enterprise, Mozilla is proud to be part of the DPGA and excited to work toward our joint mission of advancing open-source, trustworthy technology that puts people first.”

To learn more about DPGA, visit https://digitalpublicgoods.net.