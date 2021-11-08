Welcome Eric Muhlheim, our incoming Chief Financial Officer

I am excited to announce that Eric Muhlheim has joined Mozilla Corporation as our Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As our CFO Eric will be a key member of our steering committee reporting to me. He will lead our continued strategy to scale our mission impact by growing and diversifying our revenue through new investments, product offerings and business opportunities that allow us to better serve our users and advance our agenda for a healthier, more joyful internet.

Eric stood out as a candidate because of his deep operational expertise in both developing and leading organizations, strategic planning, and in growing revenue streams through operations, acquisitions and partnerships. He’s passionate about contributing to broader business issues outside of finance and has demonstrated a strong commitment to our mission and values.

“I’ve long admired Mozilla’s mission to shape the internet as a force for the public good, give people more control over their lives online, and build products that deliver on these promises,” said Muhlheim. “People are looking today more than ever for a trusted guide to help them navigate the web with safety and joy, and Mozilla has the perspective, technology, and products to be this guide. I look forward to putting my background and skills to work to help Mozilla achieve greater impact and build a better internet for everyone.”

Most recently, Eric provided strategic financial and operating services as an independent consultant to a variety of early stage and privately-funded startups. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at BuzzFeed where he oversaw the restructuring of the company to drive impact, creating a unified sales organization and managing Finance, Accounting, HR, Legal, IT, Facilities, and Security as an integrated operational support team.

Eric started his career at The Walt Disney Company, where he held various leadership roles over more than 15 years, including spending three years as an expatriate in China managing the expansion of Disney English, the company’s China-based learning center business. Following his tenure at Disney, Eric was CFO at Helix Education, a provider of technologies and services to power data-driven higher education growth, and at the programmatic advertising exchange OpenX Technologies.

Eric currently serves on the boards of the Independent Shakespeare Co. of Los Angeles and Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. He graduated from Princeton University cum laude in Mathematics and holds an MBA from The Stanford Graduate School of Business. He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

Please join me in welcoming Eric to Mozilla.