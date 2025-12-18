Mozilla has always believed that technology should serve people — not the other way around. As we enter a moment of rapid change in how people experience the internet and AI, we’re focused on building products that are private, transparent, and put people in control. Today, we’re excited to take an important step forward in that work by welcoming John Solomon as Mozilla’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

Solomon joins Mozilla this week and will lead our global marketing and communications teams. His arrival marks the next chapter in strengthening how we tell Mozilla’s story and how we bring our values to life in the products millions of people rely on every day.

Bringing more than two decades of experience building category-defining brands and leading global marketing teams, Solomon is a veteran brand builder with leadership roles at Therabody, Apple, and Beats by Dre. He was also named one of Forbes’ 50 Most Entrepreneurial CMOs for 2025. Solomon has a track record of turning products into cultural touchpoints and brands into household names. This experience is essential as Mozilla works to remind hundreds of millions of people around the world that they have real choice in the technology they use.

Solomon’s career spans companies that have shaped culture as much as they have shaped markets. At Therabody, he helped redefine and scale the company into a category-leading wellness brand with a mission to help people live healthier, happier lives longer. At Beats, he played a pivotal role in the brand’s global rise and its breakthrough cultural relevance, later joining Apple’s worldwide Marcom organization to launch some of the company’s most iconic hardware, software, and digital services. Earlier in his career, he founded and sold enoVate, a consumer insights and strategy firm based in Shanghai.

For Mozilla, John steps into the role at a moment when trust in technology is eroding and AI is reshaping how people navigate the internet. Our responsibility — and our opportunity — is to build products that are private, transparent, and put people in control. Marketing plays a central role in making that mission visible, accessible, and relevant to a global audience. John not only understands the importance of this moment but the impact it will have on future generations.

Solomon will lead Mozilla’s global marketing and communications teams, working closely with leaders across the company to build on the strong progress made this year.

Mozilla’s mission has always been to ensure the internet remains open, accessible, and driven by human agency. As we enter a new era shaped by AI and renewed debates over consumer agency, John’s experience — and his commitment to purpose-driven work — will help us meet this moment with clarity and ambition.

Please join us in welcoming John Solomon to Mozilla.