Reclaim the internet: Mozilla’s rebrand for the next era of tech

Mozilla isn’t just another tech company — we’re a global crew of activists, technologists and builders, all working to keep the internet free, open and accessible. For over 25 years, we’ve championed the idea that the web should be for everyone, no matter who you are or where you’re from. Now, with a brand refresh, we’re looking ahead to the next 25 years (and beyond), building on our work and developing new tools to give more people the control to shape their online experiences .

“As our personal relationships with the internet have evolved, so has Mozilla’s, developing a unique ability to meet this moment and help people regain control over their digital lives,” said Mark Surman, president of Mozilla. “Since open-sourcing our browser code over 25 years ago, Mozilla’s mission has been the same – build and support technology in the public interest, and spark more innovation, more competition and more choice online along the way. Even though we’ve been at the forefront of privacy and open source, people weren’t getting the full picture of what we do. We were missing opportunities to connect with both new and existing users. This rebrand isn’t just a facelift — we’re laying the foundation for the next 25 years.”

We teamed up with global branding powerhouse Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) to revamp our brand and revitalize our intentions across our entire ecosystem. At the heart of this transformation is making sure people know Mozilla for its broader impact, as well as Firefox. Our new brand strategy and expression embody our role as a leader in digital rights and innovation, putting people over profits through privacy-preserving products, open-source developer tools, and community-building efforts.

The Mozilla brand was developed with this in mind, incorporating insights from employees and the wider Mozilla community, involving diverse voices as well as working with specialists to ensure the brand truly represented Mozilla’s values while bringing in fresh, objective perspectives.

We back people and projects that move technology, the internet and AI in the right direction. In a time of privacy breaches, AI challenges and misinformation, this transformation is all about rallying people to take back control of their time, individual expression, privacy, community and sense of wonder. With our “Reclaim the Internet” promise, a strategy built with DesignStudio in 2023, the new brand empowers people to speak up, come together and build a happier, healthier internet — one where we can all shape how our lives, online and off, unfold.

“The new brand system, crafted in collaboration with JKR’s U.S. and UK studios, now tells a cohesive story that supports Mozilla’s mission,” said Amy Bebbington, global head of brand at Mozilla. “We intentionally designed a system, aptly named ‘Grassroots to Government,’ that ensures the brand resonates with our breadth of audiences, from builders to advocates, changemakers to activists. It speaks to grassroots coders developing tools to empower users, government officials advocating for better internet safety laws, and everyday consumers looking to reclaim control of their digital lives.”

This brand refresh pulls together our expanding offerings, driving growth and helping us connect with new audiences in meaningful ways. It also funnels resources back into the research and advocacy that fuel our mission.

The flag symbol highlights our activist spirit, signifying a commitment to ‘Reclaim the Internet.’ A symbol of belief, peace, unity, pride, celebration and team spirit—built from the ‘M’ for Mozilla and a pixel that is conveniently displaced to reveal a wink to its iconic Tyrannosaurus rex symbol designed by Shepard Fairey. The flag can transform into a more literal interpretation as its new mascot in ASCII art style, and serve as a rallying cry for our cause.

“Mozilla isn’t your typical tech brand; it’s a trailblazing, activist organization in both its mission and its approach,” said Lisa Smith, global executive creative director at JKR. “The new brand presence captures this uniqueness, reflecting Mozilla’s refreshed strategy to ‘reclaim the internet.’ The modern, digital-first identity system is all about building real brand equity that drives innovation, acquisition and stands out in a crowded market.”

Our transition to the new brand is already underway, but we’re not done yet. We see this brand effort as an evolving process that we will continue to build and iterate on over time, with all our new efforts now aligned to this refreshed identity. This evolution brings advancements in AI, product growth and support for groundbreaking ventures. Stay tuned for upcoming campaigns and find out more at www.mozilla.org/en-US/

Curious to learn more about this project or JKR? Head over to www.jkrglobal.com.