Jay-Ann Lopez, founder of Black Girl Gamers, on creating safe spaces in gaming

Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and what reclaiming the internet really looks like.

This month, we caught up with Jay-Ann Lopez, founder of Black Girl Gamers, a group of 10,000+ black women around the world with a shared passion for gaming. We talked to her about the internet rabbit holes she loves diving into (octopus hunting, anyone?), her vision for more inclusive digital spaces, and what it means to shape a positive online community in a complex industry.

What is your favorite corner of the internet?

Definitely Black Girl Gamers! It’s a community-focused company and agency housing the largest network of Black women gamers. We host regular streams on Twitch, community game nights, and workshops that are both fun and educational—like making games without code or improving presentation skills. We’ve also established clear community guidelines to make it a positive, safe space, even for me as a founder. Some days, I’m just there as another member, playing and relaxing.

Why did you start Black Girl Gamers?

In 2005, I was gaming on my own and wondered where the other Black women gamers were. I created a gaming channel but felt isolated. So I decided to start a group, initially inviting others as moderators on Facebook. We’ve since grown into a platform that centers Black women and non-binary gamers, aiming not only to build a safe community but to impact the gaming industry to be more inclusive and recognize diverse gamers as a core part of the audience.

What is an internet deep dive that you can’t wait to jump back into?

I stumbled upon this video on octopuses hunting with fish, and it’s stayed on my mind! Animal documentaries are a favorite of mine, and I often dive into deep rabbit holes about ecosystems and how human activity affects wildlife. I’ll be back in the octopus rabbit hole soon, probably watching a mix of YouTube and TikTok videos, or wherever the next related article takes me.

What is the one tab you always regret closing?

Not really! I regret how long I keep tabs open more than closing them. They stick around until they’ve done their job, so there’s no regret when they’re finally gone.

What can you not stop talking about on the internet right now?

Lately, I’ve been talking about sustainable fashion—specifically how the fashion industry disposes of clothes by dumping them in other countries. I think of places like Ghana where heaps of our waste end up on beaches. Our consumer habits drive this, but we’re rarely mindful of what happens to clothes once we’re done with them. I’m also deeply interested in the intersection of fashion, sustainability, and representation in gaming.

What was the first online community you engaged with?

Black Girl Gamers was my first real community in the sense of regular interaction and support. I had a platform before that called ‘Culture’ for natural hair, which gained a following, but it was more about sharing content rather than having a true community feel. Black Girl Gamers feels like a true community where people chat daily, play together, and share experiences.

If you could create your own corner of the internet, what would it look like?

I’d want a space that combines community, education, and events with opportunities for growth. It would blend fun and connection with a mission to improve and equalize the gaming industry, allowing gamers of all backgrounds to feel valued and supported.

What articles and/or videos are you waiting to read/watch right now?

There’s a Vogue documentary that’s been on my watchlist for a while! Fashion and beauty are big passions of mine, so I’m looking forward to finding time to dive into it.

How has building a community for Black women gamers shaped your experience online as both a creator and a user?

Building Black Girl Gamers has shown me the internet’s positive side, especially in sharing culture and interests. But being in a leadership role in an industry that has been historically sexist and racist also means facing targeted harassment from people who think we don’t belong. The work I do brings empowerment, but there’s also a constant pushback, especially in the gaming space, which can make it challenging. It’s a dual experience—immensely rewarding but sometimes exhausting.

Jay-Ann Lopez is the award-winning founder of Black Girl Gamers, a community-powered platform advocating for diversity and inclusion while amplifying the voices of Black women. She is also an honorary professor at Norwich University of the Arts, a member and judge for BAFTA, and a sought-after speaker and entrepreneur.

In 2023, Jay-Ann was featured in British Vogue as a key player in reshaping the gaming industry and recognized by the Institute of Digital Fashion as a Top 100 Innovator. She speaks widely on diversity in entertainment, tech, fashion and beauty and has presented at major events like Adweek, Cannes Lion, E3, PAX East and more. Jay-Ann also curates content for notable brands including Sofar Sounds x Adidas, WarnerBros, SEGA, Microsoft, Playstation, Maybelline, and YouTube, and co-produces Gamer Girls Night In, the first women and non-Binary focused event that combines gaming, beauty and fashion.