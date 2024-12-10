Mozilla welcomes new executive team members

I am excited to announce that three exceptional leaders are joining Mozilla to help drive the continued growth of Firefox and increase our systems and infrastructure capabilities.

For Firefox, Anthony Enzor-DeMeo will serve as Senior Vice President of Firefox, and Ajit Varma will take on the role of our new Vice President of Firefox Product. Both bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in building product organizations, which is critical to our ongoing efforts to expand the impact and influence of Firefox.

The addition of these pivotal roles comes on the heels of a year full of changes, successes and celebrations for Firefox — leadership transitions, mobile growth, impactful marketing campaigns in both North America and Europe and the marking of 20 years of being the browser that prioritizes privacy and millions of people choose daily.

As Firefox Senior Vice President, Anthony will oversee the entire Firefox organization and drive overall business growth. This includes supporting our back-end engineering efforts and setting the overall direction for Firefox. In his most recent role as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Roofstock, Anthony led the organization through a strategic acquisition that greatly enhanced the product offering. He also served as Chief Product Officer at Better, and as General Manager, Product, Engineering & Design at Wayfair. Anthony is a graduate of Champlain College in Vermont, and has an MBA from the Sloan School at MIT.

In his role as Vice President of Firefox Product, Ajit will lead the development of the Firefox strategy, ensuring it continues to meet the evolving needs of current users, as well as those of the future. Ajit has years of product management experience from Square, Google, and most recently, Meta, where he was responsible for monetization of WhatsApp and overseeing Meta’s business messaging platform. Earlier in his career, he was a co-founder and CEO of Adku, a venture-funded recommendation platform that was acquired by Groupon. Ajit has a BS from the University of Texas at Austin.

We are also adding to our infrastructure leadership. As Senior Vice President of Infrastructure, Girish Rao is responsible for Platform Services, AI/ML Data Platform, Core Services & SRE, IT Services and Security, spanning Corporate and Product technology and services. His focus is on streamlining tools and services that enable teams to deliver products efficiently and securely.

Previously, Girish led the Platform Engineering and Operations team at Warner Bros Discovery for their flagship streaming product Max. Prior to that, he led various digital transformation initiatives at Electronic Arts, Equinix Inc and Cisco. Girish’s professional journey spans various market domains (OTT streaming, gaming, blockchain, hybrid cloud data center, etc) where he leveraged technology to solve large scale complex problems to meet customer and business outcomes.

We are thrilled to add to our team leaders who share our passion for Mozilla, and belief in the principles of our Manifesto — that the internet is a vital public resource that must remain open, accessible, and secure, enriching individuals’ lives and prioritizing their privacy.