3 ways to use Mozilla Hubs, a VR platform that’s accessible and private by design

Credit: JR Ingram / Mozilla

When NASA’s Webb Space Telescope team and artist Ashley Zelinskie wanted to bring space exploration to everyone, they chose Mozilla Hubs, our open source platform for creating 3D virtual spaces right from your browser.

Ashley told us that they “didn’t want to cut people out that didn’t have fancy VR headsets or little experience in VR. … If we were going to invite the world to experience the Webb Telescope we wanted everyone to be able to attend.”

That’s exactly why Mozilla has been investing in the immersive web: We believe that virtual worlds are part of the future of the internet, and we want them to be accessible and safe for all.

That means each Hubs user controls access to the virtual world they created, which is only discoverable to the people they share it with. Hubs users and their guests can also immerse themselves in this world right from their desktop or mobile browser – no downloads or installations required. And while you can use a VR headset, you can access the same spaces through your phone, tablet or desktop computer.

If you’re curious, take a look at a few ways people have been creating immersive worlds with Mozilla Hubs:

Credit: Apart Poster Gallery by Paradowski Creative

It’s not just space art. A virtual museum of art prints put together by the creative agency Paradowski helped raise money for a COVID-19 response fund by the World Health Organization. In St. Louis, Missouri, the American Institute of Graphic Arts showcased artists’ work during the school’s annual design show. In the U.K., the Royal Institute of British Architects presented an exhibition that immersed visitors in architectural milestones over the last five centuries.

While Mozilla Hubs can host projects on the grandest scale, you can use it for personal projects too: Whether you’re an artist, photographer or a 3D modeler, you can create an immersive portfolio that’s easy to use and accessible to anybody with a browser.

Credit: Mozilla Hubs Creator Labs

The website Meetup lets people find local events based on their interests – from pet poultry to coding to learning a new language. In addition to in-person gatherings, the platform allows people to organize online. Those who wish to meet up virtually can do so in a 3D space through Hubs.

You can create your own immersive space and invite others. You can also just grab an existing room made available by another creator, remix it and make it your own.

NYU Langone Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the northeast U.S., uses Hubs to teach anatomy. Hubs helps instructors immerse medical students in the coursework, including 3D vascular stereoscopic models.

Credit: Screenshot courtesy of Dr. Tutaleni Asino

Oklahoma State University’s Emerging Technologies and Creativity Research Lab created a virtual science expo that showcased different Earth environments and hosted Q&A sessions with scientists.

Olympic medalist Sofía Toro, along with professors from the Universidad Católica San Antonio in Spain, even taught a windsurfing class online using Hubs.

Virtual spaces offer new opportunities for connections and innovation. Through Hubs, Mozilla wants to make those opportunities available to everyone. Learn more and join the Hubs community here.