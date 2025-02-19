Since 2022, Mozilla has been in an active process evolving what we do – and renewing our leadership. Today we announced several updates on the leadership piece of this ongoing work.

We’ve recognized that Mozilla faces major headwinds in terms of both financial growth and mission impact. While Firefox remains the core of what we do, we also need to take steps to diversify: investing in privacy-respecting advertising to grow new revenue in the near term; developing trustworthy, open source AI to ensure technical and product relevance in the mid term; and creating online fundraising campaigns that will draw a bigger circle of supporters over the long run. Mozilla’s impact and survival depend on us simultaneously strengthening Firefox AND finding new sources of revenue AND manifesting our mission in fresh ways. That is why we’re working hard on all of these fronts.

We’ve also moved aggressively to attract new leadership and talent to Mozilla. This includes major growth in our Boards, with 40% new Board members since we began our efforts to evolve and grow back in 2022. We’ve also been bringing in new executive talent, including a new MoFo Executive Director and a Managing Partner for Mozilla Ventures. By the end of the year, we hope to have new, permanent CEOs for both MoCo and Mozilla.ai.

Today we shared two updates as we continue to push forward with this renewal at the leadership level:

1. Mozilla Leadership Council:

We are creating a Mozilla Leadership Council composed of the top executive from each of Mozilla’s organizations. This includes: Jane Silber (Mozilla.ai), Laura Chambers (Mozilla Corporation), Mohamed Nanabhay (Mozilla Ventures), Nabiha Syed (Mozilla Foundation), Ryan Sipes (MZLA/Thunderbird) and myself. I will act as chair. The purpose of this group is to better coordinate work across our organizations to make sure that Mozilla is more than the sum of its parts.

2. New Board Chairs:

Mozilla has built a strong cadre of 16 directors across all of our Boards, bringing an incredible breadth of experience and a commitment to supporting Mozilla in doing the hard and important work ahead. Today we are announcing three new Board chairs:

The new Mozilla Foundation Board Chair is Nicole Wong. Nicole is a respected cross-sector privacy and policy expert and innovator, with leadership roles at Google and Twitter/X, service as Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer and positions on multiple corporate and non-profit boards. Nicole has been on Mozilla Foundation’s Board for 8 years.

Kerry Cooper will chair Mozilla Corporation. One of the world’s most respected CMO’s and consumer executives, Kerry has held C-Suite roles at Walmart.com, Rothy’s, Choose Energy and more, and now serves on boards spanning venture, startups and AI innovation. Kerry has been on Mozilla Corporation’s Board for 2 years.

Raffi Krikorian will chair Mozilla.ai. Raffi is a visionary technologist, engineer and leader, who was an early engineering leader at Twitter, headed Uber’s self-driving car lab, and is now CTO at the Emerson Collective where he works at the intersection of emerging technologies and social good. He brings three decades of thoughtful design and implementation within social media and artificial intelligence to Mozilla.

Each of these leaders reflects what I believe will be Mozilla’s ‘secret sauce’ in our next chapter: a mix of experience bridging business, technology and the public interest. Note that these appointments are now reflected on our leadership page.

With these changes, Mitchell Baker ends her tenure as Chair and a member of Mozilla Foundation and Mozilla Corporation boards. In co-founding Mozilla, Mitchell built something truly unique and important — a global community and organization that showed how those with vision can shape the world and the future by building technology that puts the needs of humans and humanity first. We are extremely grateful to Mitchell for everything she has done for Mozilla and we are committed to continuing her legacy of fighting for a better future through better technology. I know these feelings are widely shared across Mozilla — we are incredibly appreciative to Mitchell for all that she has done.

As I have said many times over the last few years, Mozilla is entering a new chapter—one where we need to both defend what is good about the web and steer the technology and business models of the AI era in a better direction. I believe that we have the people—indeed, we ARE the people—to do this, and that there are millions around the world ready to help us. I am driven and excited by what lies ahead.