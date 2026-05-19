AI controls are here for Firefox mobile

Mobile browsing is personal. It’s the link you open from a group chat because someone said, “Wait, is this real?” It’s the article you read in the few quiet minutes you have to yourself. It’s the review you skim before buying something you’ve been thinking about all week.

On a phone, browsing follows you through the day, from the first thing you look up in the morning to the last tab you close at night. So when AI features are part of the experience, you should have a clear way to choose what helps and what stays off.

That’s why we’re bringing AI controls – a popular desktop feature on Firefox – to iOS and Android users. AI controls let you turn off Firefox’s AI features entirely, enable only the ones you want or adjust your choices later. The feature rolls out on mobile on May 19.

AI features you can choose on Firefox mobile

What you see may vary by device and location, but AI controls in Firefox mobile let you turn on or off features, including website translations and voice search on Android, and translations and Shake to Summarize on iOS, where available.

As Firefox adds new features, you can come back to your settings and choose what works for you.

Mobile browsing on your terms

As AI becomes a bigger part of the web, the question isn’t just what it can do. It’s how much control people have over it.

In Firefox mobile, AI can help make browsing easier, from finding what you need to understanding pages faster. But Firefox isn’t just adding AI features. We’re adding the controls, too.

Decide how AI fits into your experience. Try the features you want. Turn off the ones you don’t. Keep browsing on your terms.

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