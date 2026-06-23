Earlier this month, we officially stood up Mozilla.org: a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to steward the long term success of the Mozilla Project.

Over the last year or so, I’ve said a lot about how AI is reshaping the web — and how we need to simultaneously stand up for the open internet Mozilla helped build and shape what the internet is becoming in the AI era. This is a huge and urgent challenge.

Mozilla has evolved and grown a great deal in order to step up to this challenge.

We are still a high impact philanthropic foundation and a browser company focused on user choice. But we are also: an email company built around privacy; an open source AI startup focused on developers; a place for people to create and share data on their own terms; and an investor in responsible tech startups.

These are all pieces of Mozilla today, and are all important levers as we try to shape where the internet is headed for the better.

We have created Mozilla.org to pull all of the different pieces of Mozilla together. It will act like a strategic endowment — allocating funding, managing our brands and shaping long term strategy — to ensure every part of Mozilla is well set up to advance the vision outlined in the Mozilla Manifesto. And, if we’re successful, it will help all of the pieces of Mozilla add up to more than the sum of their parts.

This is an important milestone for Mozilla. The challenge of fusing the values of the Mozilla Manifesto into this next era of the internet is huge. This updated structure will make it easier to nimbly direct our resources and orchestrate our actions to step up to this challenge.

At the same time, what we love about Mozilla stays the same. All of Mozilla’s organizations remain under the umbrella of the 501(c)(3) Mozilla Foundation, with the new non-profit operating the Mozilla portfolio of organizations on its behalf. Our mission — and our commitment to nonprofit ownership at the top — remain steadfast.

For more information on the new Mozilla.org non profit including an FAQ, see wiki.mozilla.org/mozilla_org