Wrexham AFC and Firefox announce a multi-year, front-of-kit partnership

We don’t put our name on much. So when we do, it means something.

Starting with the 2026/27 season, Firefox is Wrexham AFC’s Official Web Browser Partner and front-of-kit sponsor on the men’s and women’s teams.



More than 160 years old and nearly lost for good, the football club was saved by the community that loved it and has been climbing ever since. Wrexham AFC built something real by doing things their own way and staying close to the community that carries them.

That’s a story we recognize. Firefox has spent more than 20 years as the browser people choose — not the one they’re handed. Backed by a nonprofit, we’ve never had to answer to shareholders, just to the people who use us. Two challengers, never the default, both here because our communities showed up for us.

Our partnership debuts this weekend on the new away kit, when Wrexham travels to Kraków for their opening pre-season fixture. And this is just the start: Expect content, product integrations and fan moments all season long.

“Both Wrexham AFC and Firefox are challenger brands that built passionate global communities by doing things differently and staying true to who they are,” Mozilla CMO John Solomon said. “Firefox has approached the internet with that same philosophy — building it as it should be, with people at the center.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Firefox as our new front-of-kit partner,” said Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC. “We love an underdog story and both Wrexham and Firefox know the feeling of having to battle giants. It takes inventiveness, relentlessness and a pristine browsing history. So let’s effing go…”

Football needs Wrexham. The internet needs Firefox.

For more information on our partnership and upcoming 2026/27 season, follow @wrexham_afc on social media. Click here to download the independent browser that puts you first.

About Mozilla and Firefox

Mozilla is a global nonprofit backed technology organization that builds products, invests in startups, and advances policy to keep the internet open, fair, and worthy of trust. Firefox is the independent browser from Mozilla, known for strong tracking protection, open source code, and a focus on user choice, privacy and security.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk or follow @wrexham_afc.