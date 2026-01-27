The State of Mozilla: Are you ready to choose your future? 

VFX animation still. Credit: Mozilla

We’re at a fork in the road.

AI is here, and has started to define how we search, create, communicate — and how the web itself works. Some of you love AI, but want it to work better for yourselves and society. Some of you hate it, and don’t want any of it.

We get it.

We also know, as Mozilla, that the future is being decided now. The big tech players are racing to lock down and control AI, and make sure it works on their terms, not ours.

The 2025/26 State of Mozilla, our annual report published today, is an invitation to a different future.

What you’ll find in the State of Mozilla

This year’s State of Mozilla goes beyond a traditional annual report. Inside, you’ll find:

Updates on what’s new and coming with our core products, Firefox and Thunderbird.

A look at how Mozilla is investing in open source AI and privacy preserving tech.A snapshot of our financials, and how we allocate resources to balance mission and money

Stories from people across Mozilla and our community who are building tools, products, and movements that push AI in a better direction

And, a commitment to giving you a choice in everything we do — including the option to say no to AI altogether.

All of this is guided by Mozilla’s double bottom line: advancing the public interest and building sustainable businesses. This model lets us invest patiently, say no to extractive approaches, and support ecosystems that would otherwise struggle to exist.

A vision for what comes next

The future of AI — and the future of the web — is ours to define. We want to make that future to be one where humanity thrives, and technology helps out.

If you believe the future of AI should be human-centered, transparent, and open, we invite you to explore the report, share with your community and build that future with us.

Read the State of Mozilla 2025/26 here.