Who will pioneer the next web?

Who will build the next version of the web? Mozilla wants to make it more likely that it’s you. We are committing time and resources to bring experienced builders into Mozilla for a short, programmed period, to work with our New Products leaders to build tools and products for the next version of the web.

It’s a new program called Mozilla Pioneers, and applications open today — closing Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

A different program from a different kind of company

Our mission at Mozilla is to ensure the internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all. We know that there are a lot of gifted, experienced and thoughtful technologists, designers, and builders who care as deeply about the internet as we do – but seek a different environment to explore what’s possible than what they might find across the rest of the tech industry.

This is the gap Mozilla Pioneers intends to fill.

Pioneers is intentionally structured to make it possible for those who don’t typically get the opportunity to create new products to participate. The program is paid, flexible (i.e. you can do it part-time if needed), and bounded. We’re not asking you to gamble your livelihood in order to explore how we can improve the internet.

This matters to me

My own career advanced the most dramatically in moments when change was piling on top of change and most people couldn’t grasp the compounding effects of these shifts. That’s why I stepped up to start an independent blogging company back in 2002 (Gizmodo) and again in 2004 (Engadget).

It’s also why, a lifetime later, I joined Mozilla to lead New Products, where I’ve had the good fortune of supporting the development of meaningful new Mozilla tools like Solo, Tabstack, 0DIN, and an enterprise version of Firefox.

Changing the game

We’ve designed Pioneers to make space for technologists — professionals comfortable working across code, product, and systems — to collaborate with Mozilla on foundational ideas for AI and the web in a way that reflects these shared values.

We’re looking for people to work with; this is not a contest for ideas, and you don’t apply with a pitch deck. Our vision:

Pioneers are paid. Participants receive compensation for their time and work.

It’s flexible, designed so participants can be in the program and continue to work on existing commitments. You don’t have to put your life on hold.

It’s hands-on. Builders work closely with Mozilla leaders to prototype and pressure-test concepts.

It’s bounded. The program is time-limited and focused, with clear expectations on both sides.

It’s real. Some ideas will move forward inside Mozilla. Some will not – and they’ll still be valuable. If it makes sense, there will be an opportunity for you to join Mozilla full-time to bring your concept to market.

Applications are open Monday, Jan. 26 and close Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

Pioneers isn’t an accelerator, and it isn’t a traditional residency. It’s a way to explore foundational ideas for AI and the web in a high-trust environment, with the possibility of continuing that work at Mozilla.

If this sounds like the kind of work you want to do, we want to hear from you. Hopefully, by reading to the end of this post, you’re either thinking of applying yourself — or know someone who should. I encourage you to check out (and share) Mozilla Pioneers, thanks!