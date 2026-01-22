How Mozilla builds now

Mozilla has always believed that technology should empower people.

That belief shaped the early web, when browsers were still new and the idea of an open internet felt fragile. Today, the technology is more powerful, more complex, and more opaque, but the responsibility is the same. The question isn’t whether technology can do more. It’s whether it helps people feel capable, informed, and in control.

As we build new products at Mozilla today, that question is where we start.

I joined Mozilla to lead New Products almost one year ago this week because this is one of the few places still willing to take that responsibility seriously. Not just in what we ship, but in how we decide what’s worth building in the first place — especially at a moment when AI, platforms, and business models are all shifting at once.

Our mission — and mine — is to find the next set of opportunities for Mozilla and help shape the internet that all of us want to see.

Writing up to users

One of Mozilla’s longest-held principles is respect for the people who use our products. We assume users are thoughtful. We accept skepticism as a given (it forces product development rigor — more on that later). And we design accordingly.

That respect shows up not just in how we communicate, but in the kinds of systems we choose to build and the role we expect people to play in shaping them.

You can see this in the way we’re approaching New Products work across Mozilla today: Our current portfolio includes tools like Solo, which makes it easy for anyone to own their presence on the web; Tabstack, which helps developers enable agentic experiences; 0DIN, which pools the collective expertise of over 1400 researchers from around the globe to help identify and surface AI vulnerabilities; and an enterprise version of Firefox that treats the browser as critical infrastructure for modern work, not a data collection surface.

None of this is about making technology simpler than it is. It’s about making it legible. When people understand the systems they’re using, they can decide whether those systems are actually serving them.

Experimentation that respects people’s time

Mozilla experiments. A lot. But we try to do it without treating talent and attention as an unlimited resource. Building products that users love isn’t easy and requires us to embrace the uncertainty and ambiguity that comes with zero-to-one exploration.

Every experiment should answer a real question. It should be bounded. And it should be clear to the people interacting with it what’s being tested and why. That discipline matters, especially now. When everything can be prototyped quickly, restraint becomes part of the craft.

Fewer bets, made deliberately. A willingness to stop when something isn’t working. And an understanding that experimentation doesn’t have to feel chaotic to be effective.

Creating space for more kinds of builders

Mozilla has always believed that who builds is just as important as what gets built. But let’s be honest: The current tech landscape often excludes a lot of brilliant people, simply because the system is focused on only rewarding certain kinds of outcomes.

We want to unlock those meaningful ideas by making experimentation more practical for people with real-world perspectives. We’re focused on lowering the barriers to building — because we believe that making tech more inclusive isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s how you build better products.

A practical expression of this approach

One expression of this philosophy is a new initiative we’ll be sharing more about soon: Mozilla Pioneers.

Pioneers isn’t an accelerator, and it isn’t a traditional residency. It’s a structured, time-limited way for experienced builders to work with Mozilla on early ideas without requiring them to put the rest of their lives on hold.

The structure is intentional. Pioneers is paid. It’s flexible. It’s hands-on. And it’s bounded. Participants work closely with Mozilla engineers, designers, and product leaders to explore ideas that could become real Mozilla products — or could simply clarify what shouldn’t be built.

Some of that work will move forward. Some won’t. Both outcomes are valuable. Pioneers exists because we believe that good ideas don’t only come from founders or full-time employees, and that meaningful contribution deserves real support.

Applications open Jan. 26. For anyone interested (and I hope that’s a lot of you) please follow us, share and apply. In the meantime, know that what’s ahead is just one more example of how we’re trying to build with intention.

Looking ahead

Mozilla doesn’t pretend to have all the answers. But we’re clear about our commitments.

As we build new products, programs, and systems, we’re choosing clarity over speed, boundaries over ambiguity, and trust that compounds over time instead of short-term gains.

The future of the internet won’t be shaped only by what technology can do — but by what its builders choose to prioritize. Mozilla intends to keep choosing people.