How to secure your data in less than 10 minutes

Data Privacy Day has come and gone. But here at Mozilla, helping educate people around online privacy is so important to us that we want to be your guide to protecting your data over the next four weeks. Save this page on Pocket, come back every Wednesday and find a couple of quick things you can do to help you live your best and most secure digital life. Don’t wait for the next data privacy settlement or breach. Put on a playlist and you’ll be done by the time your favorite song ends.

If you have 10 minutes this week…

Use two-factor authentication

We bank, shop, work, store photos and communicate online. That’s a lot of data that could become vulnerable to hacking. Don’t take your chances: Take a minute to list down your important accounts and set up two-factor authentication for each. This will link your phone number to your account so that when you log in, you’ll see a prompt to enter a secure code that’s texted directly to you — an extra layer of protection.

Connect to public Wi-Fi often? You should really consider getting a VPN

Coffee shop with free Wi-Fi? Convenient, but not just for you. Connecting to a public Wi-Fi could make your device vulnerable to other devices on the same network. Hackers can use those devices to snoop information when you use a banking app or send messages. They can even put malware on your device. Here’s where a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, comes in handy. It encrypts your connection so your data stays hidden. It also conceals your IP address, protecting your identity and location. While some VPN services will log and sell your data to marketing companies themselves, Mozilla’s VPN will not. We’re backed by a mission-driven organization, and we’ll always put you over profits.