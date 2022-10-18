Firefox makes browsing more colorful with new ‘independent voices’

The internet we know today has evolved from a place to perform a specific task into a creative and essential platform touching most aspects of our lives.

Despite advances since the personal computer was invented decades ago, the same lackluster color palette that plagued its original design still remains present on many digital spaces today. Because of this, Firefox has decided now is the time for a more colorful web, one that can spark joy and offer a richer user experience.

With Firefox version 106, the Colorways library has been updated with 18 new color options to make browsing all your own. With Colorways – a browser feature that brings the internet to life with color – Firefox users can customize their browsers by choosing from seasonal shades and limited-edition color drops (and change them as often as they like). Each limited edition colorway presents its own individual bespoke characteristic allowing users to select color that best resonates with them.

“Privacy has been part of Mozilla’s vision from day one, and now we’re making the connection that a safe and joyful internet is a colorful one,” said Mikal Lewis, senior director of product management at Firefox. “We know we are spending more time in this digital ecosystem — not the concrete jungle, but the digital jungle. So much more of our life is flowing through what have historically been these gray boxes. And we don’t really tolerate this type of what I would say are one-size-fits-all tools anywhere else in our lives.”

Behind “independent voices,” the new Colorways drop, is streetwear and sneaker designer Keely Lascio. In choosing to work with Mozilla for her first collaboration with a technology company, Lascio created bold and vibrant colored themes based on values she shares with the company. “‘Independent voices’ are the voices of the past and present that create a better future,” she said. “I chose this [analogy] as my inspiration for the collaboration because it feels authentic to me but it also aligns with Firefox and the vision that we can make the world better, on the internet and beyond.”

At Firefox it’s important to create what feels like an instinctive connection to the world and what is relevant for us. The Colorways names are culturally relevant to trends and experiences happening now:

Expressionist – You see the world differently and your creations stir the emotions of others.

– You see the world differently and your creations stir the emotions of others. Playmaker – You create opportunities to win and help everyone around you elevate their game.

– You create opportunities to win and help everyone around you elevate their game. Visionary – You question the status quo and move others to imagine a better future.

– You question the status quo and move others to imagine a better future. Activist – You leave the world a better place than you found it and lead others to believe.

– You leave the world a better place than you found it and lead others to believe. Dreamer – You believe that fortune favors the bold and inspire others to be brave.

– You believe that fortune favors the bold and inspire others to be brave. Innovator – You see opportunities everywhere and make an impact on the lives of everyone around you.

You can download the latest version of Firefox here to experience the all new Colorways yourself!