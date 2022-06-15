There’s never been a better time to switch from Chrome to Firefox, if we do say so ourselves.

Some of the internet’s most popular ad blockers, such as uBlock Origin — tools that save our digital sanity from video ads that auto-play, banners that take up half the screen and pop-up windows with infuriatingly tiny “x” buttons — will become less effective on Google’s web browser thanks to a set of changes in Chrome’s extensions platform.

At Mozilla, we’re all about protecting your privacy and security – all while offering add-ons and features that enhance performance and functionality so you can experience the very best of the web. We know that content blockers are very important to Firefox users, so rest assured that despite changes to Chrome’s new extensions platform, we’ll continue to ensure access to the best privacy tools available – including content-blocking extensions that not only stop creepy ads from following you around the internet, but also allows for a faster and more seamless browsing experience. In addition, Firefox has recently enabled Total Cookie Protection as default for all users, making Firefox the most private and secure major browser available across Windows, Mac and Linux.

Longtime Chrome user? We know change can be hard. But we’re here to help you make the move with any data you want to bring along, including your bookmarks, saved passwords and browsing history.

Here’s how to easily switch from Chrome to Firefox as your desktop browser in five steps:

Step 1: Download and install Firefox from Mozilla’s download page.

Step 2: If you have Chrome running, quit the app. But don’t delete it just yet.

Step 3: Open Firefox. The import tool should pop up.

In case it doesn’t, click the menu button > Bookmarks > Manage Bookmarks > Import > Import Data from another Browser.

Step 4: In the Import Settings and Data window, choose Chrome. Then in the next screen, select what you want to import:

Cookies : Bits of data stored on your computer by some websites. They’re used to remember information like your log-in, language preference and even items you added in an online shopping cart. With Total Cookies Protection on by default on Firefox, cookies are confined to the site where they were created — preventing tracking companies from using your data.

Bits of data stored on your computer by some websites. They’re used to remember information like your log-in, language preference and even items you added in an online shopping cart. With Total Cookies Protection on by default on Firefox, cookies are confined to the site where they were created — preventing tracking companies from using your data. Browsing History : A list of web pages you’ve visited. If there’s an article you didn’t quite finish last week, bring over your browsing history so you can find it later. (Pro tip: Save it in your Pocket list next time!)

A list of web pages you’ve visited. If there’s an article you didn’t quite finish last week, bring over your browsing history so you can find it later. (Pro tip: Save it in your Pocket list next time!) Saved Passwords: Usernames and passwords you saved in Chrome. Here’s why you can trust Firefox with your passwords.

Usernames and passwords you saved in Chrome. Here’s why you can trust Firefox with your passwords. Bookmarks: Web pages that you bookmarked in Chrome.

Step 5: Once you pick which data to bring to Firefox, click Continue > Done.

If you imported your bookmarks, you’ll find them in a folder named “From Google Chrome” in the Firefox Bookmarks Toolbar.

In case the toolbar is hidden, click the menu button > More Tools… > choose Customize Toolbar > Toolbars > Bookmarks Toolbar > set to Always Show, Never Show or Only Show on New Tab > Done.

We may be a little biased, but we truly believe that Mozilla’s commitment to privacy helps make the internet better and safer for everyone. We wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of our community of Firefox users, so we’d love for you to join us.

