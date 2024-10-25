Celebrating Chicago’s creators and small businesses at Firefox’s ‘Free to Browse’ event

With winter on the horizon, Chicago is ready to show that nothing — not wind, nor snow — can cool the fire of a united community.

As we toast Firefox’s 20th anniversary, we’re hosting “Free to Browse: Celebrating Chicago’s Creatives,” an IRL browsing experience to amplify the voices of 20 local creators and small businesses. The event will explore how they’re creatively impacting their communities, as well as showcase the innovation that has defined the last 20 years of Firefox’s journey. We’re teaming up with these 20 local small businesses as part of our national campaign “Nothing Personal, Just Browsing,” which highlights that when you choose Firefox, you choose a more private online experience.

“Free to Browse” is free and open to the public and will take place Nov. 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CT at Inside Town, a local art collective in Chicago that celebrates diverse artists. The three-story space will bring the online world to life through a completely immersive experience. Guests can “browse” the skills of the featured small businesses, explore their services and shop for exclusive items, goods and more. It’ll be an engaging environment featuring musical performances and interactive art while celebrating Firefox’s impactful journey and technological legacy. We’re all about making the web a private and safe open space for everyone, and there’s no better way to cultivate that than with music, art, food and community.

The best parts of the internet are built by the communities that shape them. We’re proud to celebrate these 20 bold and innovative businesses in Chicago that, like Firefox, are community-focused and not afraid to be different and challenge the status quo:

1. Lon Renzell, music producer/engineer and the founder of Studio SHAPES, a recording studio for musical creativity. | @renzell.wav

2. Kevin Woods, founder of streetwear brand and re-sale store, “The Pop Up.” | @ogkwoods

3. Tatum Lynea, executive pastry chef and partner, named Chicago’s 2024 pastry chef of the year. | @tatumlynea

4. Demir Mujagic, founder of Published Studios, a specialty design/print boutique. | @published.studios

5. Prosper Bambo, founder of Congruent Space, an interactive platform integrating art, design and fashion. | @prosperbambo

6. Akele Parnell, co-founder of ÜMI Farms, a cannabis ecosystem which includes craft brands and retail dispensaries. | @akele_j

7. Makafui Searcy, conceptual designer and founding director of the Fourtunehouse Art Center. | @makafuikofisearcy

8. Oluwaseyi Adeleke, creative director and fashion designer, focused on storytelling through a Black lens. | @olu.originals

9. Manny Mendoza, co-founder and chef of Herbal Notes, a cannabis lifestyle and experience collective. | @chefmanofrom18th

10. Angelica Rivera, founder of Semillas, a Mexican and Puerto Rican-owned floral design, plant, event experiences and coffee shop. | @sincerelyanngee

11. Kristoffer McAfee, artist/designer/traveler/scholar/business owner. | @km_designhq

12. Damiane Nickles, painter/marketer and founder of “Not A Plant Shop.” | @notaplantshop

13. Danielle Moore, founder and creative director of Semicolon Books. | @danni.aint.write

14. Trevor Holloway, founder of Inside Town art collective. | @trevorholloway

15. Nicole Humphrey, creative consultant and founder of NAHcreate. | @childofgenius

16. Jason Ivy, singer-songwriter, actor and filmmaker. | @thejasonivy

17. Jackson Flores, co-founder of DishRoulette Kitchen, an SMB development center dedicated to addressing economic inequality. | @jacksonsays

18. Andre Muir, visual artist and filmmaker. | @andremuir

19. Diana Pietrzyk, multidimensional creative, designer and artist. | @dyanapyehchek

20. Preme, interdisciplinary artist, co-founder of Congruent Space and art director for Chicago music collective Goodbye Tomorrow. | @preme___xy

Here’s a preview of the art these brilliant creators will have on display at the event:

The featured small businesses will have exclusive items for sale and on display for attendees

This celebration isn’t just about the past 20 years of Firefox. It’s a stepping stone for the next 20 years of building an open and accessible internet for all. We’re excited to kick it off with an unforgettable experience in Chicago.

See you there!