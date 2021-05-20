Behind the design of the fresh new Firefox coming June 1

A new Firefox is coming your way on June 1 with a fresh look designed for today’s modern life online. We pored over the browser’s user interface pixel by pixel, measured the value users were getting from our massive library of features, and ultimately streamlined the Firefox experience to be clean, inviting and easier to use on every device.

Things are looking different in 2021

While we make small design improvements regularly, major overhauls are big undertakings that don’t come around all that often since change can be…hard. We took the Firefox redesign project to heart with the goal of making your life a little better so you can worry less, get more done and feel good about what’s on the horizon. That’s the energy we all need in 2021.

Get ready! The new Firefox starts rolling out on June 1 for all devices — desktop and mobile. Download and install Firefox for desktop, Android and iOS today so you’ll be one of the first to find out when the fresh new version goes live.