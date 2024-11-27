Celebrating 20 years of Firefox with 20 red panda cams

Spot the picture-in-picture icon — your key to multitasking with a red panda buddy on your screen.

Firefox turns 20 this year, so here’s a bit of history: When Mozilla set out to brainstorm a new browser name, the team played with combinations of animals and natural elements. “Fire” and “fox” got paired on a whiteboard, and a quick web search turned up red pandas — known locally as “firefoxes.” They were unique, rare and perfect for us.

Today, we’re celebrating that connection by partnering with the Red Panda Network to help raise awareness for the protection of these remarkable creatures and their Himalayan habitat. Red pandas play a crucial role in their ecosystem, helping sustain one of the world’s most biodiverse regions, filled with endangered species.

In true “firefox” spirit, we’ve handpicked 20 red panda cams for you to enjoy. Watch as they climb through treetops, snack on bamboo, and stretch, scratch and relax in their habitats.

By the way, you can keep these “firefoxes” on your screen all day with Firefox’s picture-in-picture feature, which lets you pop a video out of its webpage and pin it anywhere while you juggle other pages, tabs or apps. (Try it with Zoo Knoxville’s red panda cam below by clicking )

Let’s be honest, it’s been a year. Who can’t use more red pandas in their life? It’s also our way of honoring 20 years of Firefox — and the rare, resilient creatures we share a name with. After all, they’ve always been part of our story.