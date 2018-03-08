Celebrating 24 incredible women on International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day Mozilla is celebrating 24 remarkable women who are using the web to change the world. We’re recognizing them throughout the day on the Mozilla twitter feed.

.@clairemurekatet strives to create change for African women & girls in tech. In 2015, she co-founded the “Refugee Girls Need You” project. Each year, at least 400 young refugee girls in Rwanda learn basic computer programming, web design, ICT support & graphic design. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/2Uy5PMrkLb — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

As the Digital Minister of Taiwan, @audreyt has adopted a policy of radical transparency to push innovation and risk-taking at the government level. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/E5bUuxHvAF — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

.@ImmersiveJourno is a journalist, activist and one of the most influential pioneers in virtual and augmented reality. #WWWomen #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/gGFNpKJcn9 — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

The Internet only stays healthy if we trust it as a safe place—to explore, transact, connect, and create. That’s why we’re thankful for people like @lawlkat, a former Reddit moderator who’s working toward a PhD in online moderation. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/Not6654N7U — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

In every field, especially online, representation matters. As an avid blogger who started in 2013, @karenokonkwo struggled to find images that displayed diversity. So she set out to launch @TONL, a stock photography site that emphasizes diversity and people of color. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/EdgnYB7Ty2 — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

Thousands of readers wake up to good news (and adorable animal GIFs) in their inbox every day thanks to @erinruberry, whose e-newsletter “In Better News” promotes feel-good content to combat the negative stuff making headlines as of late. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/3GbxNy6ucL — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

Writer and activist @lkherman runs https://t.co/cl3Sl13LaC, a network of 2,100 volunteers who offer their skills pro bono to over 200 women candidates running for office, from local school board all the way up to U.S. Senate. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/j0h9D97fRo — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

.@KateRoseBee connects tech volunteers with reproductive healthcare and rights organizations to bust stigma and improve access. #WWWomen #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/wWZpCp3NoA — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

As the first documented “Meme Librarian,” @continuants is making web history while keeping her finger on the pulse of the internet’s latest obsessions & fandoms at Tumblr. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/SynEskdEaB — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 9, 2018

A resident of Bahrain, @ealshafei and her team of Middle Eastern, Indian and Mexican women challenge injustice and the status quo across cultural and national boundaries in some of the most oppressive places in the world. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/d2ojd0mpHl — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 9, 2018

Gisela Pérez de Acha, @giselilla, is a Mexican lawyer and activist who specializes in free speech and gender rights in the digital world. #WWWomen #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/38qKvGz8cW — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 9, 2018

.@Tiffani is a tireless advocate for access, whether it’s water or the internet. As Executive Director @HumanUtility, she brings people together from around the world to help families in Detroit and Baltimore with their water bills. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/kA5JoohsIj — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

With over 2 MILLION YouTube subscribers, @jackieaina defies conventions in the beauty world with funny & approachable makeup videos—all while championing people of color and pushing the industry to be more inclusive of darker skin tones. #WWWomen #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/gsUuWLYrbg — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

.@jennschiffer’s work bridges the worlds of arts and tech. As the community engineer @Glitch, she helped introduce a playful, non-intimidating way for coders to get help from experts by “raising their hands.” #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/5PGxZgt7SK — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

As the Founder and Director @DisVisibility, Alice Wong (@SFdirewolf) fights to raise visibility for disabled people on the web. #WWWomen #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/vMMKZuVlnD — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

With #NetNeutrality protections under siege, now’s the time to get to know the FCC Commissioners @MClyburnFCC and @JRosenworcel who are fighting to keep the internet free and open. #WWWomen pic.twitter.com/pgdHPqDNtB — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

So, is #NetNeutrality worth fighting for? In December, @Verge spoke with both women in the days leading up to the FCC vote to rollback net neutrality protections. Read on and decide for yourself… https://t.co/Tgi2i4Gw70 pic.twitter.com/QzLFuC0jTv — Mozilla (@mozilla) March 8, 2018

We’ll be adding more stories throughout the day. Stay tuned for updates!