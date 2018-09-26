Firefox Accounts offer recovery key option

Firefox Accounts help you get more out of your Firefox experience. With a Firefox Account, you can get all your bookmarks, passwords, open tabs and more — everywhere you use Firefox. Working on your desktop, browsing on your couch with a tablet, out and about in the world on your mobile device.

Your Firefox Account is end-to-end encrypted, which means your password protects and secures all of your Firefox Account data. Even the Firefox Accounts team can’t read the data in your account. It’s all between you and your synced devices.

So, what happens if I forget my Firefox Account password?

Firefox Accounts are different from many other kinds of accounts as your Firefox Account data is locked and encrypted with your password. This encryption provides you with complete privacy and control over your data, but it also means you, and only you, have the code to access it.

What do I do if I forget my Firefox Account password?

First off, set yourself up for success. That starts with syncing multiple devices to your Firefox Account. While the sync service isn’t a permanent backup, it is a secure way to transfer saved bookmarks, history and passwords between your own devices. So if you forget your password in one place or get signed out when you get a new computer, all your Firefox Account data is safe and accessible on another device.

We know how easy it is to forget your password, so to prevent you from losing all your data, we have a new, optional, feature to help you regain access to your data. You will now be able to generate a recovery key. This is a series of numbers and letters that will help you, and only you, get your Firefox Account back if you forget your password.

Once you get it, be sure store it in a safe location, and retrieve it when you forget your password. You can use your recovery key to log back into your account and reset your password, without losing any of your synced information, favorite bookmarks, or passwords.

To ensure protection of the data stored with your Firefox Account, recovery keys can only be used once. Every time you use a recovery key, you will have to create a new one.

To get your recovery key, follow the instructions found here.